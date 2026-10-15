Bill Kramer to Receive Leadership Award in Tokyo with Toho's Matsuoka

Academy CEO Bill Kramer is gearing up for his inaugural trip to Asia this month, where he will be honored with a leadership award at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF). This prestigious event runs from October 26 to November 4 and has dedicated a special program titled “Academy in Tokyo” to celebrate Kramer’s visit.

Panel Discussion on Global Cinema

Joining Kramer in Tokyo will be Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor and Meredith Shea, the Chief Membership, Impact, and Industry Officer. The trio will participate in a 90-minute panel on October 28 at Tokyo Midtown Hibiya Hall, moderated by TIFF Festival Director Hisamatsu Takeo. The discussion will delve into the inner workings of the Oscars, explore the Academy’s international initiatives and membership programs, and examine the current landscape and future of international cinema.

Acknowledgment of Leadership and Growth

At the conclusion of the panel, Kramer will receive TIFF’s Global Cinema Leadership Special Award, which recognizes his significant contributions to the growth of the global film industry and film culture. Later in the day, the Academy will host a private reception for its members representing various countries.

Insightful Conversation with Toho CEO

Kramer will return to the same venue on October 29 for a discussion with Toho President and CEO Matsuoka Hiro. This session will focus on the state of the global film landscape, the prospects for theatrical and streaming distribution, and ways to enhance cross-border collaborations. Both public events are free, although advance reservations are required, with booking details to be announced.

Leadership Profiles

Since taking on the role of Academy CEO in 2022, Kramer has worked to expand the Academy’s membership of over 11,000, striving for a more international demographic. His leadership encompasses global operations, including the Oscars, the Academy Foundation, and the $500 million Academy100 campaign. Prior to his current role, he directed and presided over the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened in September 2021.

Howell Taylor, currently in her second term as president, is an Oscar-nominated producer known for her work on films like “A Star Is Born” and “Captain Fantastic.” She has been with the Academy’s Producers Branch since 2014 and co-produced the 92nd Oscars telecast in 2020, earning an Emmy nomination.

Shea, who is the first to hold her position, oversees membership, awards administration, and talent development while managing the Academy’s outreach to film festivals and international regions.

Toho’s International Aspirations

Matsuoka has been pivotal in Toho’s international expansion, steering the company towards acquisitions like Gkids and Anime Limited. He also played a key role in the production of the Oscar-winning “Godzilla Minus One.” Under his leadership, Toho achieved record-breaking results at the Japanese box office in 2025, and he currently serves on the board of trustees for the Academy Museum.

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