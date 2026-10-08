Taylor Swift Set to Dazzle at Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift is set to grace the stage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ sixth annual gala on October 17. This highly anticipated performance will close an event that celebrates this year’s distinguished Academy Museum honorees: Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, and filmmaker/composer John Carpenter. The Academy Museum, overseen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is the organization behind the Oscars.

“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” said Academy Museum Director Amy Homma in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

Significance of Swift’s Performance

Swift’s decision to perform at this prestigious gala comes just ahead of the Oscar voting season, a pivotal moment for her as she has a song eligible for recognition. Her track “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the upcoming Toy Story 5 is in the running for Best Original Song. The preliminary voting will kick off in early December, with the shortlist for many categories, including Best Original Song, announced on December 15. Final nominations will be revealed on January 21, 2027.

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