As Halloween approaches, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles is set to thrill horror aficionados with the grand unveiling of The Horror Show, a comprehensive exhibition that delves into the realm of horror cinema. Opening this Saturday, the exhibit features an impressive collection of costumes, props, drawings, posters, and various artifacts from numerous iconic horror films throughout the history of cinema.

From Classics to Contemporary Horrors

The exhibit showcases a rich tapestry of horror, highlighting everything from Bela Lugosi’s original cape from the 1931 classic “Dracula” to Aunt Gladys’ pantsuit from “Weapons.” Visitors can expect to encounter a diverse array of beloved horror characters, including Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Chucky, alongside more recent cinematic entries like “Sinners,” “Get Out,” “Midsommar,” and “The Babadook.”

Exploring the Essence of Horror

Academy Museum director Amy Homma emphasized the significance of horror film history, stating, “Many different types of films can be considered horror filmmaking, from vampires to slashers to thrillers. Horror has its own filmic history, its own origins through literature, culture, and art, and its own lineage.”

Curator Jessica Niebel articulated the underlying theme of the exhibit, saying, “The Horror Show revolves around a simple question: Why do horror films mean so much to so many people? Horror reflects the anxieties of its time, but it also gives us a safe space to confront those anxieties, to look at the things that frighten us and that we desire.”

Interactive Experiences and Additional Features

Guests will experience a yve-style.com of thematic chambers in the exhibit, ranging from slashers and religion to ghosts and science. Among the interactive elements are opportunities for photo ops in a coffin and a chance for a selfie with Mrs. Bates from “Psycho.” The eerie journey culminates in a chilling blood room. For younger visitors who may find the main exhibit a bit too intense, an accompanying exhibition titled Zombies! offers a lighter touch on the horror genre.

Film Screenings and Community Engagement

To enrich the experience further, the Academy plans a robust schedule of horror film screenings to coincide with the exhibit. This exciting lineup kicks off with a special appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis and John Carpenter for a screening of “Halloween,” accompanied by a retrospective of Carpenter’s work.