Beyoncé and Jay-Z Surprise Daughter with Charli D'Amelio Encounter

In an unexpected turn of events, Charli D’Amelio found herself in a virtual meet-and-greet with none other than Beyoncé, all for the sake of one of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughters. The popular influencer and dancer revealed this exciting experience during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

A Celebrity Fan’s Request

D’Amelio, who skyrocketed to fame through her viral TikTok videos, shared how she was approached for a FaceTime call with the daughter of the iconic couple. While she refrained from naming either of Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy, 14, or Rumi, 9, the moment certainly had an impact on her.

An Iconic Interaction

During the FaceTime call, D’Amelio was thrilled to have Beyoncé herself in the background. The music icon offered some motherly advice during the interaction, advising D’Amelio, “You know, just don’t take all her time.” To which D’Amelio enthusiastically responded, “You take as much time as you need. I’m here. Whatever.”

A Memento for the Ages

The interaction did not end without a memorable moment, as Jay-Z, fascinated by the exchange, asked D’Amelio for a photo to commemorate the occasion. “Jay-Z asked me for a photo, and I don’t have it,” D’Amelio admitted. “But it does exist somewhere.”