Bennington College Introduces Exciting New MFA in Screenwriting

Bennington College, renowned for its distinguished graduates such as Bret Easton Ellis, Donna Tartt, and Kiran Desai, is poised to extend its legacy in the literary world by launching a new Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program focused on screenwriting. This initiative reflects the institution’s ongoing commitment to nurturing creative talent and adapting to evolving artistic landscapes.

Innovative Structure of the Program

The MFA in screenwriting will adopt a low-residency format over two years, featuring a select cohort of only six dedicated students. This intimate approach is designed to foster a close-knit learning environment while allowing participants to maintain their professional or personal commitments. The curriculum encompasses four ten-day residencies—two in Vermont and two in Los Angeles—alongside eight ten-week online courses.

Insight from Program Director

Theodore Braun, the director of the new program, expresses optimism about its unique configuration: “This is a unique screenwriting MFA, perfectly suited to our times. It blends the rigor of residential education with the flexibility of low residency, giving writers anywhere access to Bennington’s humanistic tradition of the liberal arts, elite screenwriter mentors, and the immersive professional energy of Los Angeles.”

Distinguished Faculty

Bennington has curated an impressive lineup of faculty comprised of working screenwriters including David Hemingson, known for his work on The Holdovers, and Janet Lin, a writer-producer for Bridgerton. Other prominent instructors include Alexa Alemanni from The Librarians, Malia Scotch Marmo of Hook, and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, recognized for his contributions to S.W.A.T. and Friday Night Lights.

Student Projects and Capstone Showcase

Throughout their studies, students will create various projects, including feature scripts, spec television episodes, and an original pilot, ultimately culminating in a capstone industry showcase in Los Angeles. This final presentation will provide students the opportunity to demonstrate their work to industry professionals and potentially launch their careers in screenwriting.

A Tradition of Excellence