Ben Shapiro's Pro-ICE Film Resumes Amid First Amendment Debate

Ben Shapiro has voiced strong opposition following the Livingston City Commission’s temporary shutdown of his production company’s latest project, a pro-ICE film titled “Pawn Shop.” Although the commission halted filming over community concerns, production has since resumed, a development Shapiro has labeled as “content discrimination” and a “violation of the First Amendment.”

City Commission’s Controversial Decision

During a Special City Commission meeting, locals expressed their apprehensions regarding the impact of the film on the Livingston food bank and raised issues about inadequate warnings related to hazardous stunts. In response to these concerns, the commission voted to suspend the filming permit for Bonfire Pawn Shop LLC while seeking legal advice on the matter. Shapiro contends that the city’s decision was politically motivated, arguing that city officials admitted to this bias during discussions.

“Let us be clear: there’s only one reason the city commissioners ruled they were going to stop our production on the street: politics, pure and simple,” Shapiro stated. He cited a remark from Commissioner Cindy Daniels, who reportedly said, “I’m not willing to sacrifice the resources of the safety, the security of the mental health of our community. Absolutely not. This wasn’t a Hallmark film. This wasn’t, you know, Christmastime in Livingston, and it wasn’t a romantic story.” Shapiro criticized this assertion, claiming, “I wasn’t aware that we had to fulfill your idea of what the story required.”

First Amendment Concerns

Shapiro further contended that the First Amendment contradicts the commission’s rationale, asserting, “In fact, I’m fairly certain the First Amendment says precisely the opposite of that. So they’re saying a Hallmark romance would have been totally fine. But a Daily Wire film about enforcement of immigration law loses that. That is content discrimination openly performed and a violation of the First Amendment.”

Production Resumes and Cast Details

After a discussion with city officials, permits for “Pawn Shop” were reinstated on Monday night. The film, which is currently being filmed in Livingston, Montana, features an ensemble cast that includes Myles Clohessy, Danny Trejo, Harvey Keitel, Henry Thomas, CJ Salvador, Noel Guglielmi, Paris Bravo, Joseph Lucero, Eddie Spears, Simon Rhee, and Forrie J. Smith. Michael Polish is directing the film.