South by Southwest (SXSW) Film and TV Festival in Austin has established a groundbreaking partnership with Egypt’s UTH Festival, which focuses on youth culture. This collaboration aims to expand the reach of both festivals, enhancing connections within the global creative community.

Empowering Emerging Talent

According to a joint statement, the partnership is designed to identify emerging talent and create opportunities for Egyptian filmmakers, musicians, creators, and entrepreneurs to engage with SXSW’s extensive international network. The collaboration embodies a commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the Egyptian cultural landscape.

The UTH Festival Experience

The recent UTH Festival, which took place on November 20 and 21 at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, attracted approximately 10,000 attendees. This year’s theme, “Work in Progress,” encompassed various creative spheres, including fashion, design, film, music, food, and sports, highlighting the vibrant diversity of youth culture in Egypt.

Building Connections and Opportunities

The announcement of this partnership emerged from discussions held during the UTH Festival, where key figures from Egyptian industries met with SXSW representatives, including Peter Lewis, SXSW’s chief commercial officer. As part of the initiative, a delegation of around 20 Egyptian participants will travel to Austin for SXSW from March 13 to 21, 2024. This curated group, led by UTH, will represent various sectors, including film, music, and entrepreneurship, fostering invaluable connections.

Future Aspirations and Programming

The collaboration also envisions the Egyptian participation in SXSW EDU programs and the potential for a SXSW London event in 2027. Plans include developing formats that will benefit both parties. A significant goal of the UTH Festival is to establish an Egypt House at SXSW, which would serve as a dedicated space for showcasing Egyptian talent, companies, and institutional partnerships.

Shared Vision for Creative Empowerment

Peter Lewis expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing SXSW’s founding mission to help creative individuals connect and launch new ideas. He stated, “We are excited to partner with the UTH Festival team, who share our vision to empower the next generation of compelling, visionary, and diverse creative voices.” Lewis looks forward to collaborating closely with UTH and welcoming leaders from Egypt’s creative and business sectors to Austin next spring.

Opening Global Doors

Omar El Aawar, founder and CEO of UTH Festival, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Egypt has no shortage of creative talent. What we need are more opportunities for that talent to connect with the global industry.” He emphasized that this partnership is a crucial step toward building bridges for Egyptian creators to showcase their work internationally, adding, “We want UTH to be more than a festival that brings people together for two days. We want to build a platform that opens doors throughout the year.”