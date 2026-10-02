Ben Affleck Reveals Surprising AI Role in 'Animal' Film

In a recent interview with Bloomberg Screentime, Ben Affleck revealed that he utilized artificial intelligence in his upcoming film Animals. The actor-director indicated that AI was employed for “lots of things” throughout the movie, shedding light on its integration into his creative process.

AI’s Role in ‘Animals’

Affleck expressed some reluctance to elaborate on specific applications of AI in the film, noting the importance of maintaining the illusion of reality in storytelling. “It’s sort of like if you went to a magic show and the magician walked out and said, ‘Just before I start, I want you to know there’s another bunny under here. This guy’s a plant.’ It sort of ruins it, right?” he remarked. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the technology played a significant role, particularly in post-production. “It allowed us to move in some cases more quickly, really mostly in post-production, to do things that otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to do,” he added.

Set to premiere on Netflix on October 9, Animals features Affleck as Mark Kimball, a mayoral candidate in Los Angeles whose son is kidnapped. Kerry Washington stars as his wife, adding further depth to this emotionally charged narrative.

Affleck’s AI Venture

In March, Affleck sold his AI company, InterPositive, to Netflix for an impressive $587 million. The actor founded the company in 2022 and previously held the position of CEO, now taking on a senior advisor role. During interviews, he discussed the company’s innovative approach and how it differs from existing AI models. Affleck expressed concern over other models being built on the works of his colleagues and friends, which he found uncomfortable. He aimed to create a system that incorporates a deep understanding of cinema and its components.

Training Creatives with AI

Affleck explained that his AI workflow is designed to train filmmakers during the production of their movies. This ensures that the proprietary nature of their work is preserved while allowing them to benefit from AI learning. “They train their own discrete model,” he noted, emphasizing that his technology is not intended to replace human creativity. “I don’t believe there will ever be just type it in and make a movie that people want to see,” he asserted, reinforcing the idea that collaboration between technology and human creativity is essential.