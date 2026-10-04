Beloved Producer Jerry Golod of ‘Tales From the Darkside’ Passes Away

Jerry Golod, the esteemed producer known for his work on “Tales From the Darkside,” passed away on Wednesday at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 87 years old.

A Multifaceted Career in Television

Golod’s impressive career spanned decades, during which he held executive roles at major networks such as CBS and NBC. In the early 1980s, he founded JayGee Productions, a venture that would lead him to collaborate with industry giants like director George Romero and producer Richard P. Rubinstein. Their partnership was instrumental in launching the cult classic series “Tales From the Darkside,” which ran for four seasons and became a beloved staple of horror television.

Legacy in Television Programming

In addition to “Tales From the Darkside,” Golod was influential in developing other television projects. After discovering Elliott Baker’s 1971 book “Pocock and Pitt,” he was inspired to create the adventure series “Adderly,” which aired for two seasons on CBS and featured actor Winston Rekert in the lead role.

His background in children’s programming was solidified when he became vice president of children’s programs at CBS in 1975. Later, he transitioned to NBC Entertainment in 1979 as vice president and national program director, overseeing a wide array of programming including daytime and children’s shows, specials, yve-style.com programming, and late-night content. Golod’s efforts contributed to the studio’s dynamic approach to entertainment.

Recent Projects and Collaborations

In his later years, Golod continued to innovate, playing a vital role in the potential revival of “Tales From the Darkside” in collaboration with CBS Television Studios and The CW; however, this initiative ultimately did not progress beyond a 2015 pilot. He also executive produced notable series including CBS’s “Brass” and the 1991 revival of “Land of the Lost,” both of which showcased his knack for creative storytelling.

A Life Well Lived

Born in the Bronx on December 26, 1938, Golod graduated from City College of New York. His career began at the advertising agency Dancer Fitzgerald Sample, where he rose to the role of vice president and associate director of programming, even overseeing a television production company linked to the agency. In the 1990s, he co-chaired and co-owned Pet Television Network, a cable service catering to animal enthusiasts.