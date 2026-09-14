Belmont Cameli Hints at Surprising Romance for Garrett and Hannah

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of “Off Campus,” star Belmont Cameli has provided an intriguing glimpse into the evolving romance between his character Garrett and Ella Bright’s character, Hannah, in the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series. Filming for the new season is already underway, and with it comes the promise of deeper character development and new challenges for the beloved couple.

What to Expect in Season 2

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Cameli shared insights into where viewers will find Garrett and Hannah when the new season picks up. “You’ll see right where we left off with the two of them,” he revealed during the 2026 US Open on September 12. Season one concluded with the duo starting to build their relationship, and this time around, fans can expect to see the complexities that come with college life as they navigate their new romance.

Challenges of Balancing Love and Life

“In season two, you’ll see what that entails—the two of them realizing what it’s like to be in college, to her having music, him having hockey, and to balance those things while starting the relationship,” Cameli explained. The challenges of balancing their personal ambitions and academic responsibilities alongside their romantic relationship will play a significant role in the storyline.

A Teaser for Fans