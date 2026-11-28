At the JAFF Market in Yogyakarta, renowned Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara, known for her work on acclaimed films such as “Autobiography” and the Cannes Critics’ Week winner “Tiger Stripes,” has been honored as a Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. This prestigious accolade highlights her significant contributions to cinema and culture.

Recognition from France

The insignia was presented by Fabien Penone, the French ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN, on behalf of France’s culture minister. The ceremony also marked the launch of the Indonesia-France Film Lab booth at the market, which runs from November 25 to 30.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1957, the Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres has honored numerous luminaries in cinema, such as Agnès Varda, François Truffaut, and Martin Scorsese, alongside Indonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho. Last year, Joko Anwar also received the honor.

Bhara’s Humble Reflections

In her acceptance speech, Bhara expressed her humility, saying, “When I read the names of the people who received this before me, I felt very small. They are writers, painters, musicians, directors, and many of them are my heroes.” She emphasized that the recognition extends beyond her, acknowledging the collaborative nature of film production: “A producer is like a person who builds a boat, but the boat only moves when people row together.”

A Journey Through Cinema

Penone highlighted Bhara’s journey from her beginnings in Way Kanan, Lampung province, to becoming a pivotal figure in the Indonesian film industry. After seven years of producing historical theater—a craft she self-taught—she transitioned to film in 2012, establishing KawanKawan Media in 2016 to prioritize international co-productions. The company’s name translates to “friends” in Indonesian.

Highlights of a Promising Career

KawanKawan Media’s inaugural feature, “Solo, Solitude,” premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2016, later earning the Golden Hanoman Award at the Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival. Her film “Autobiography,” which debuted in Venice in 2022, became Indonesia’s submission for the Oscars. In 2023, “Tiger Stripes” won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize, and she also co-produced “Renoir,” which competed at Cannes in 2025.

Promoting Emerging Talent

Bhara recently co-produced the Next Step Studio Indonesia initiative, which paired four emerging Indonesian filmmakers with counterparts from Southeast Asia. Their work received a standing ovation at Cannes. Additionally, she plays a vital role in fostering international cooperation at the Indonesian Film Board (BPI) and has actively contributed to the Film Lab since its inception.

Challenges Facing Independent Cinema

Addressing the unique challenges that independent cinema faces today, Bhara pointed out the pressures of mainstream content: “The more local a story is, the more universal it can become.” She also discussed the fleeting attention span of audiences and expressed concern about the rise of AI in film production, asserting, “A machine cannot remember what it feels like to lose someone.”

The Film Lab’s Future

The Film Lab, jointly operated by the French Embassy, Institut Français d’Indonésie, and Indonesia’s Ministry of Culture, aims to cultivate cinematic talent. This year, six Indonesian director-producer teams were selected, with noted mentors from the industry involved. Fauzan Zidni, chair of BPI, remarked on the importance of establishing lasting relationships through initiatives like these.

Commitment to Cultural Narratives