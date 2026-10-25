Baywatch Icon Stuns at 58 with Impressive Ripped Physique

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At 58, David Chokachi is in the best shape of his life, thanks in part to an unconventional fitness approach grounded in mental and physical wellness.

Best known for his role as Cody Madison on the hit series “Baywatch,” Chokachi has returned to the show nearly three decades later with a mission: to “make a statement” about health and fitness.

After overcoming a challenging recovery from Achilles tendon ruptures, Chokachi discovered a new mindset that emphasizes optimizing his brain chemistry for improved mental and physical health.

Early Mornings and Holistic Training Regimens

Chokachi shared that he begins his day at 3:30 AM, a routine he describes as a “dream window of time” that energizes him. “My body’s like, ‘It’s time to go,'” he told Fox News Digital, acknowledging that while some may think he’s insane, he thrives in those early hours.

The actor has drawn inspiration from neuroscientist Andrew Huberman’s health strategies and former Navy SEAL DJ Shipley’s program on achieving “micro wins”—small accomplishments that foster a sense of progress and motivation. “The easiest win you can do in a day is get up early,” Chokachi explained. “If you’re being productive before others awake, your brain and body start asserting, ‘I am a badass.’

Committed to Fitness and Community

In preparation for reprising his role in “Baywatch,” Chokachi intensified his fitness regime, training twice a day for six months prior to filming. “With ‘Baywatch,’ I realized that the more fit I was, the more stories they’d write for me, and the more episodes I’d be in,” he reflected. “So I doubled down because I wanted to make a statement.”

He noted the transformation in his physique since his original time on the show, claiming he is now “way more fit.” Where he once focused on lifting weights, Chokachi has shifted to a training style that supports a leaner physique. “I have a leaner fitness,” he said. “I used to just bang weights and run back then, so I was a little beefier.”

Unique Approaches to Wellness

Chokachi’s wellness routine includes both an ice plunge and sauna sessions at the start of his mornings. “That alone burns a lot of brown fat,” he stated, referring to its effectiveness in promoting fat loss by exposure to cold temperatures. While research on ice plunges as a definitive weight-loss strategy may vary, Chokachi believes that these practices boost mental resilience and prepare him for his day.

With the iconic lifeguard persona re-energized, Chokachi recalled his experience on set, where crew members were astounded by his transformed physique. “They couldn’t believe how old I was,” he chuckled, relishing the reactions he received.

Giving Back to the Community

Chokachi is not only committed to his fitness; he actively engages in community service. He has plans to participate in the 3rd annual Malibu Moves race, where he aims to complete a 5k while carrying a 45-pound weighted backpack, an activity known as “rucking.” This effort serves not only as a personal challenge but also as a qualification test for his local fire brigade.

He expressed his appreciation for living in Malibu, a community where kindness and support thrive. “I want to maximize my time on this planet and make it a better place than when I’m gone,” he said, emphasizing his desire to instill values of service and compassion in his daughter.