80 Brilliant Ballerina Nails that Everyone Will Love

Every person has some sort of guilty pleasure, whether it is eating chocolate late at night, wearing a particular fashion item or binge-watching series on TV. Nowadays, women and men alike developed a new passion for what is called “nail art”, a type of artwork that enables a person to embellish his or her nails while painting and decorating them as they please.

Nail styles come in a wide range of shapes, forms, and colors; there is at least one style of everyone! It is an area in which every person can embrace their creativity.

However, what is even more interesting is the fact that there are plenty of shapes for nails as well, 12 standard forms such as: mountain peak, almond, oval, square, edge, squoval (square form with rounded edges), flare, rounded, stiletto, ballerina, lipstick and arrowhead. Among them, we will take a look at the ballerina nails, a pair of nails with one of the most interesting names.

What Are the Ballerina Nails?

Ballerina nails, also known as coffin-shaped nails for their soft edges, are a combination between stiletto nails and almond nails, with an angular shape and with a smooth C-curve at the top, because of their tapered edges.

Even if it is quite a strange name for such a lovely pair of nails, ballerina nails were given the name of “ballerina nails” mainly because of their resemblance with ballerina shoes, the same situation applied to their other name, coffin-shaped nails, because they also look like coffins.

These types of nails are also extremely popular worldwide and we can safely say that two of the most powerful promoters and supporters of this style are Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, not to mention that ballerina nails are often referred to as their signature nail shape.

Why Choosing the Ballerina Nails?

Ballerina nails are the most popular and trendy types of nails worn by almost every celebrity because they offer bigger canvas to put their creativity into practice! And it seems that everyone follows their steps! Ballerina nails are usually adequate for all types of fingers, but it might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

These nails are considerably longer than the majority so they do not provide the comfort and practicality that short nails do provide. This adds to how hard it actually is to grow nails that long and preserve their state without breaking them. Even so, people are able to choose from two types of ballerina nails:

Short ballerina nails – which are considerably shorter, stronger and more practical than the long ones, and extremely elegant;

– which are considerably shorter, stronger and more practical than the long ones, and extremely elegant; Long ballerina nails – which are chosen by most celebrities because they catch the attention due to their classy, stunning look and even more so when they apply a marble design.

Celebrities Who Wear the Ballerina Nails:

Kylie Jenner;

Khloe Kardashian;

Rihanna;

Nicki Minaj;

Zendaya;

Halsey;

Blac Chyna.

Ballerina Nails Step-by-Step Tutorial:

From the very beginning, it is important to know that if you intend to obtain ballerina nails, then you need tons of patience and accuracy, especially if you opt for working on your nails from the comfort of your home and not in a professional environment.

Step 1 – Ensuring the proper length of the nails:

The first step in order to acquire ballerina nails is to set apart some tine in which you let them grow up until the desired length. This means that you can polish or even cut them if you consider it necessary.

Step 2 – Forming a square:

Ballerina nails are, at their core, squares. So, after polishing or cutting your nails in order to determine the ideal length, make sure that your nails have a square shape or even an almond shape. If that is not the case, then proceed giving them a square/ almond shape.

After obtaining the square shapes, you can trim very carefully the upper sides of the nails so as to give them a more rounded look, trimming the edges as you would when doing a standard round shape.

It is best to take care of each side separately, as it requires patience and time to spoil the same exact form for all nails. Moreover, it is recommended to use a file of medium hardness, not to hard and not too soft and to file from the outside corner towards the center to make sure it does not split. The tip should be filed horizontally until it creates a perpendicular line.

Step 3 – Painting the nails:

After taking care of the sides and the flat tip and after creating the desired form, clean the nails once again. After cleaning, it is strongly recommended to apply a special type of oil, a nutritious oil for your nails. This is up to your choice.

Designs:

The ballerina nails come in a variety of designs as well, colorful and eye-catching; this has surpassed the title of a simple hobby, now people make a living out of it. These types of nails are perfect for most nail designs as they are long and square-shaped and let you experiment with different decorations and styles.

Most designs rely on colors such as nudes, wine reds and even whites, with small but significant gold touches that highlight the patterns. The following unique designs of ballerina nails merge successfully the most interesting yet out of common ideas that any nail art lover should try at least once in their life.

Unique Designs of Ballerina Nails:

French black ballerina– Everyone’s go-to nail style is definitely the French black ballerina. Nothing screams “elegant” more than some simple matte colors, black in this case. The black base is highlighted by glossy polish, making it look fantastic. If you opt for a stylish design for your ballerina nails, elegant yet simple and quick to create, then you should definitely choose this style as it looks simply amazing whatever color you intend to use.

Cleopatra’s ballerina nails – Do you want to feel like a true queen? Maybe even the queen of Egypt? Then Cleopatra’s ballerina nails can provide you this amazing experience. It is recommended to start off with a black base, decorate your nails with Egyptian symbols and crystals to add a little shimmer, and then you can draw some golden lines for the effect. Of course, you can also do this process vice-versa and change the patterns or add what you feel like adding. However, a clear and neat base, with strong black and gold accents put you in the spotlight.

Snow White ballerina nails – If Snow White could choose a nails style, then this would be it! Nothing can complement better some long ballerina nails than a non-color, namely ivory white with a touch of shimmer. It creates the visual effect of veritable snow while being able to decorate them as you want. You might add double lines, patterns, crystals, glitter and different symbols. Just let your imagination run wild and your nails be perfectly snow white.

Party Manicure – Party Manicure is a mixture between Disco ballerina nails and Mixed Pattern ballerina nails. A simple rose base with gold tips and a little bit of sparkle is all that you need when going to a party. Different patterns might also do the trick, not to mention how much crystals can change your whole appearance. These nails might help you become the center of the party in an instant. It is guaranteed that they will catch all the attention they rightfully deserve!

Disco ballerina nails – They can be easily described with simply two words: glitter and sparkle. After being done, these nails should look like a veritable Disco globe, so there is no surprise that the process requires more attention than others do. For instance, a pink base is recommended before applying some silver polish and gold/ silver lines that give them special shimmer. If this is not enough glitter, then you can simply add more crystals to the nails and create a whole look.

Double line ballerina nails – This is the epitome of nail decoration. If you enjoy classy looking nails but you also want a touch of novelty, then this type of nails might be just perfect for you. Lately, this practice has become more and more famous among many people. After all, nothing can compare with an interesting double line pattern, a little bit of sparkle and a good nail polish that can emphasize all of that.

The dark toned ballerina nails – Just like the Canonic black ballerina nails, this type of nails also might raise some questions, especially taking into consideration that not everyone enjoys darker shades. Even so, it is safe to say that this particular style is almost majestic in appearance and jaw-dropping. For those who like to experiment with dark toned nails, there is no better option than this.

Mixed Pattern ballerina nails – Some nails usually have flowery patterns; some of them have glittery ones, while other nails have all kinds of symbols. Well, this type of ballerina nails enables you to create the most unique styles by combining a multitude of patterns; all of these while looking amazing!

Canonic black ballerina nails – Even though the name does not do them justice, these types of nails are the perfect option for an elegant dinner at a restaurant or even for a casual day outside when you feel like receiving compliments from everyone for such a classy choice. They are indeed the perfect option especially if you are into darker shades; however, even if you prefer the lighter ones, there is nothing that a little bit of brightness cannot do.

Long and plain ballerina nails – Long nails can be stylish even without being decorated or accessorized. When you do not feel like doing your nails in a certain way, but you wish they could be pretty and stylish, the best choice is to keep them simple and classy. Plain colors such as pink, burgundy, cream, or even black are sometimes the best allies during busy days. As long as you can make sure it suits the purpose or the occasion, then you do not really need to decorate them. Simple is the best.

Minimalist neon ballerina nails – This is definitely a nail style that is bound to turn some heads when walking around. They give a sense of novelty to the standard minimalist nails by adding neon tips or lines all over the nail, in order to make it more special and interesting. Imagine a minimalist color of your choice as a base, especially nudes and pastels, and then add neon borders around the nails. The length of the nails enables you to play as much as you want with those neon lines so the result should be mind-blowing!

In conclusion, ballerina nails are everyone’s favorites! A trend that started some years ago is still at peak and still the favorite choice when it comes to make one’s nails classy, stylish, sparkly, yet elegant, just perfect for a diversity of events, from a dinner at a restaurant to an all-nighter with your friends… The ballerina nails trend is here to stay!