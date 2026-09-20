‘Backrooms’ Achieves Over $400 Million in Global Ticket Sales

The indie horror sensation “Backrooms” has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing $400 million at the global box office after nearly four months in theaters. With a production budget of just $10 million, the film has become A24’s highest-grossing release ever, further solidifying its place as one of the year’s most profitable films.

Box Office Performance and Audience Reception

“Backrooms” has earned approximately $197.5 million domestically and $202.57 million internationally, bringing its cumulative total to an impressive $400.09 million. Directed by YouTuber Kane Parsons, the film exceeded box office expectations through enthusiastic word-of-mouth and widespread appeal among Gen Z audiences. This unexpected success, alongside that of another young YouTube star-turned-director, shows that younger viewers are still keen on the cinema experience.

A24’s Summer Success

Fueled by the performance of “Backrooms,” A24 recorded its most successful summer to date, surpassing competitors like Warner Bros. and Paramount in market share. This milestone is particularly noteworthy, as it is rare for an indie distributor to outgross major studios during the busy summer blockbuster season. A24 finished the summer with a total of $237 million, trailing only Universal, Sony, and Disney, while outpacing Paramount’s $192 million and Warner Bros.’ $165 million.

Notable Achievements and Records

“Backrooms” shattered previous records as A24’s highest-grossing film, surpassing the $192 million achieved by “Marty Supreme.” The film also marked A24’s biggest debut, pulling in $81 million domestically and $118 million worldwide, which is a substantial surge compared to the previous domestic record of $25.5 million set by Alex Garland’s thriller “Civil War.” Moreover, Kane Parsons, at just 20 years old, has become the youngest filmmaker to have a No. 1 film at the box office, breaking a record previously held by Josh Trank.

International Breakout and Future Prospects

Internationally, “Backrooms” performed strongly in markets such as China, where it grossed $27.8 million, followed by Mexico ($17.8 million), the United Kingdom ($17.6 million), Australia and New Zealand ($12.3 million), and France ($12.2 million).

From Web Series to Box Office Hit