Asian Shadows Secures Global Rights for ‘Ibuku’ Featuring Christine Hakim

Asian Shadows has secured the international sales rights for “Ibuku,” a poignant film directed by Eddie Cahyono. Featuring renowned Indonesian actress Christine Hakim and Ayushita Nugraha, the film has been officially selected for the Competition lineup at the Busan International Film Festival.

Plot Overview

“Ibuku” tells the heart-wrenching story of Sumiati (portrayed by Hakim), a 60-year-old widow living in seclusion in a small village in Java following her husband’s tragic suicide. Her daughter, Sri (played by Nugraha), fled abroad to escape an arranged marriage and an abusive relationship. As fate would have it, Sumiati learns that Sri faces execution in Saudi Arabia after defending herself from an attempted assault. This shocking news propels Sumiati into a desperate search for the means to reunite with her daughter one last time, with the help of village chief Djatmiko (Landung Simatupang), who facilitates connections with Indonesian officials and journalists.

Filmmaking and Themes

Filmed on 16mm, “Ibuku” draws deeply from Cahyono’s research into the experiences of Indonesian migrant workers. Many of these individuals leave their homes in search of better financial opportunities, often facing harsh realities such as domestic violence and forced marriages during their absence. The narrative delicately explores the emotional toll on families left behind, particularly focusing on a mother grappling with her daughter’s absence.

Cast and Production Team

Christine Hakim’s illustrious career spans five decades and includes acclaimed works such as “Tjoet Nja’ Dhien,” “Eat Pray Love,” and HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Ayushita Nugraha is known for her roles in “What They Don’t Talk About When They Talk About Love” and “Kartini: Princess of Java.” Landung Simatupang has appeared in notable films including “Gie,” “Soegija,” and “Kartini: Princess of Java.”

The film is produced by Indonesia’s ANP Talenta Media, led by Tika Bravani, in collaboration with Japan’s Knockonwood Inc., under Shin Yamaguchi’s direction. Hong Kong’s Chinese Shadows, represented by Isabelle Glachant and Li Xiaorong as creative producers, also plays a pivotal role in the production. Cahyono contributes as an executive producer through his own company, Memorieslight Pictures, marking Bravani’s debut as a feature producer.

Sales and Future Prospects

Maria Ruggieri, head of sales and acquisitions at Asian Shadows, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “’Ibuku’ is a poetic and touching portrait of a mother through the timeless eyes of her own daughter. We are proud to bring ‘Ibuku’ to the attention of the international audience.”