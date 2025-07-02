Asacha Media CEO Departs Amid Fremantle Merger Transition

The media landscape is witnessing a pivotal change as Gaspard de Chavagnac steps down as CEO of Asacha Media Group. His departure marks the culmination of the company’s successful integration into Fremantle, a move that began over a year ago. This transition paves the way for Asacha Media Group to further embed itself within Fremantle’s global framework while de Chavagnac embarks on new ventures in media investments.

The Transition: From Inception to Integration

Gaspard de Chavagnac co-founded Asacha Media Group in 2020, quickly establishing it as a significant player in the European TV and film production scene. His leadership saw the group flourish into the third largest independent production entity in Europe. Asacha’s integration into Fremantle, completed over a year ago, has now been described as “successful” by Fremantle, signaling strengthened ties and synergies.

Asacha Media Group, with its diverse portfolio, spans eight labels across scripted and unscripted content as well as feature films. These include French labels like Kabo Family, Mintee, and Srab Films, Italian powerhouses Picomedia and Stand By Me, and U.K.-based Arrow Media, Red Planet Pictures, and Wag. The integration into Fremantle is expected to enhance these labels’ reach, leveraging Fremantle’s extensive distribution capabilities.

Gaspard de Chavagnac’s Legacy and Future

Reflecting on his journey, de Chavagnac expressed pride in Asacha Media Group’s rapid ascent and its entrepreneurial success. “I am very proud that, in just four years, my partners and I have built the third largest independent player in the European film and audiovisual production market,” he remarked. Despite stepping down, de Chavagnac will remain involved with Mintee Productions, maintaining his influence in the creative industry.

His decision to focus on new media investment projects opens a new chapter, yet his legacy at Asacha will persist through the continued growth and innovation of the group’s various labels under Fremantle’s leadership.

Fremantle’s Vision and Future Prospects

The acquisition and integration were overseen by Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle’s group COO and CEO for continental Europe. “I would like to personally thank Gaspard for his visionary leadership,” stated Scrosati, acknowledging de Chavagnac’s impactful tenure. The individual Asacha businesses across France, Italy, and the U.K. have been seamlessly incorporated into Fremantle’s wider portfolio, without losing their editorial independence.

With this integration, Fremantle is poised to enhance its offerings globally, leveraging the specialized capabilities of each Asacha label. This strategic expansion underscores Fremantle’s commitment to growing its global content creation and distribution network.

This leadership change marks a significant evolution for Asacha Media Group, now effectively interwoven with Fremantle’s expansive media landscape and ready to embark on new creative endeavors. The transition signals opportunities for expansion and innovation, building on the solid foundation de Chavagnac helped to create.