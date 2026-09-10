Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Share Joyful Moment Post-Divorce

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her family, highlighting the enduring bond between her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Five years after their long and often publicized divorce, this new snapshot showcases a moment of joy and togetherness among the former couple and their children.

Family Reunion Celebrates Arnold’s Birthday

In a touching family photo shared by Katherine, the ex-spouses were seen beaming with happiness at what appeared to be a birthday celebration for Arnold, who turned another year older on July 30. The photo captures a delightful moment at the dinner table, where a slice of pink cake adorned with a sparkler sits in front of the iconic Terminator star.

Children Join in the Celebration

Surrounded by three of their children—Katherine, Christina, 35, and Patrick, 32—the atmosphere was filled with warmth and affection. Christina crouched between her brother Patrick and their father, while Katherine sweetly wrapped her arm around Maria’s shoulders, indicating a solid family connection. Maria was positioned directly to Arnold’s left, mirroring his wide smile.

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