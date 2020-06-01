Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Emily Ratajkowski Join Protests Across USA

Emily Ratajkowski, Madison Beer, Paris Jackson, and many more stars took to the streets to oppose justice after the terrible fatality of George Floyd, and they published touching images and videos of their experiences.

Shawn Mendes, 21, and Camila Cabello, 22, joined protestors in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, Might 31. The couple were both seen holding house-made cardboard indications as they endured the crowds with safety black face masks in video clips caught by followers also opposing. The couple has been quarantined with Camila’s parents in the location since March.

Madison Beer, 21, has tweeted that she was tear-gassed at demonstrations in Santa Monica, California. “LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS SIMPLY TEAR GASSED THEY ARE JAILING EVERYONE AND SPLIT GASSING ALL CROWDS,” she posted on the social media platform. “If you remain in Santa Monica, please leave now. They’re tear-gassing everything everywhere. I was just tear-gassed, and I can’t breathe,” she stated in an Instagram live video. Earlier in the day, the celebrity shared that she was seeking a “relaxed” demonstration to participate in. “just searching for a good one to go to, if any individual comes across another peaceful protest in L.A. today, let me know,” she tweeted just hours before.

Paris Jackson, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more celebrities got on the frontlines of the enormous weekend break protests going on all over the nation in response to the death of African-American male George Floyd, and they’re sharing some useful photos and videos on social media. From walking the streets and holding indicators to chanting touching expressions regarding justice for all African Americans, the posts were nothing except outstanding.

Paris signed up with an objection by strolling and holding an indication that read, “PEACE, LOVE, JUSTICE,” along with a heart drawn on it and she shared an image of her presenting along with someone else holding an indication that read, “NATIVE PEOPLE FOR BLACK LIVES.” She also uploaded a video clip of people quietly drumming and dancing with the evidence. “today began so perfectly, seeing people collaborated with tranquility and consistency in their hearts,” she wrote in the inscription for the post before confessing the physical violence that occurred later “broke my heart.”

Emily shared several pictures and videos that showed the relaxed and terrible part of the demonstrations, including one image of her strolling and holding a sign that read, “TAKEDOWN CLASS STRUCTURE OF FASCISM” and a video that showed cars and truck ablaze. She likewise shared an image of a wall that had “Arrest Awesome Cops” composed on it in graffiti. Another showed several protesters remaining on the ground.

John Cusack additionally spoke up regarding being associated with an objection in Chicago, IL, and also declared police officers in the area struck his bike with batons after he attempted recording video of a burning automobile. He took to Twitter to share a video that had the sound of the case in which voices, more than likely police officers, were informing him to “Get out of here!” to which he responded with, “Alright, I’m going.”

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Halsey and her ex Yungblud were additionally found at the Los Angeles, CA protest. They strolled together with others while wearing face masks to remain secure from the COVID-19 pandemic and the “Without You” vocalist required to her Instagram story to share photos and inscriptions that claimed she experienced police officers “open fire with rubber bullets and tear gas numerous times.”

Ariana Grande likewise took part in the same protest. She strolled and held a “Black Lives Matter” indicator while also quitting to take pictures with fans. She shared video clips of her walking on the streets with honking cars and trucks indicating their support. Machine Gun Kelly was a new celebrity at the L.A. protest, and he shared a black and white image of himself holding an indicator that reads “Silence is dishonesty” while standing near Mod Sun…

Nick Cannon also shared an image of himself at a Minneapolis objection holding a black and white poster of George with words “JUSTICE FOR FLOYD” on it. He put on a black hoodie that had George’s words to cops, “Please, I can’t breathe,” composed on it in white text.