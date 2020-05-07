Archie’s Birthday Video Reveals Gift from Oprah

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shared a charming video of Meghan reading to baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in honor of his very first birthday celebration today. In the shared clip, the chosen book, Duck! Rabbit!, has a sticker label that reviews, “Archie’s Book Club,” on the front cover.

The publication—in addition to numerous others—was a present from Oprah Winfrey, that went to the Sussexes’ wedding celebration back in 2018.

Baby Archie is currently the literary scholar.

Today, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were part of a brand-new video, including their young kid, in honor of his very first birthday celebration. The social media blog post, which shows Meghan reading the youngsters’ publication Duck! Rabbit! To Archie, was shared as a component part of Save the Children’s #SaveWithStories, a continuous project that includes celebs reviewing timeless tales to raise cash for youngsters presently affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, you’ll see Meghan reading to her giggly infant; however, look closer, and you’ll find an idea that Archie is the budding bibliophile we assume he is. When Meghan presents the chosen tale, there’s a refined sticker label on guide cover that reviews, “Archie’s Book Club.”

BAZAAR can validate that guide was just one of many gifted from none other than Oprah Winfrey. According to OprahMag.com, Winfrey disclosed that she provided Archie a huge collection of publications as a “welcome to the world” present in 2015.

“Honey, I have a standard gift that I do for people that I care about. I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!” she formerly informed Access Hollywood.

Per the outlet, Winfrey additionally talented the little girl of her Wrinkle in Time costar Mindy Kaling a complete collection of books, additionally with an individual engraving reading, “Katherine’s Book Club” on each cover…

Here’s to hoping that quickly enough, Archie, Katherine, and a variety of various other star infants will certainly quickly all hang around with each other at their Oprah-authorized publication club meet-ups.