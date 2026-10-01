Apple Martin Stuns on Chloé's Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Apple Martin, the daughter of celebrated actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has successfully made her runway debut at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The young model has been turning heads, and her recent appearance solidifies her blossoming presence in the fashion industry.

A Dreamlike Debut with Chloé

On October 1, Apple graced the catwalk for the renowned designer brand Chloé, showcasing an ethereal ankle-length white dress that perfectly captured her youthful elegance. The gown featured a delicate collar, intricate pleating along the torso, and charming eyelet accents on the skirt. Completing her striking look, she wore brown platform heels and let her blonde hair flow freely around her face.

From Campaign Star to Runway Sensation

This runway appearance marks Apple’s official foray into modeling, although she has previously dipped her toes in the industry. Earlier, Chloé selected her as the face of its new collection, Chloé À La Plage, designed by Chemena Kamali. In the campaign, Apple channeled a Botticelli vibe, posing gracefully in front of a grand shell, reminiscent of “The Birth of Venus.” This captivating project hinted at her potential and passion for the fashion world.

Heavenly Opportunities