Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her Conscious Uncoupling Choice

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her and Chris Martin‘s decision to “consciously uncouple” in a way that prioritized their children. The Oscar-winning actress reflected on the 2014 announcement of their separation after a decade of marriage, emphasizing that their primary focus has always been on their kids, Apple, 22, and Moses, 20.

Thoughtful Approach to Divorce

Paltrow revealed her process during a recent episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, where she shared the introspective journey that led her to seek a different approach to divorce. “We really sat down and thought, ‘Is there a way that we could do this?’” she recalled, noting her desire to make the experience as smooth as possible for their children.

Learning from Others

In preparation for their separation, Paltrow reached out to friends who had faced similar circumstances. “I said, ‘Tell me what was the worst thing. What do you feel you have scars from to this day?’” she explained, highlighting her quest for insight into the impact of divorce from a child’s perspective.

Understanding Children’s Perspectives

Her friends’ responses offered a profound revelation: “And they said, ‘You know, it wasn’t really so much the divorce, ‘cause you’re a kid, and yes, of course, the idea of it is terrible, but you sort of get used to that quickly.’” This understanding prompted Paltrow and Martin to structure their separation in a way that would be least disruptive for Apple and Moses.