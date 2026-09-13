Anna Kendrick Offers Exciting News on Evelyn Hugo Film Adaptation

Anna Kendrick is fully committed to delivering an outstanding film adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, the acclaimed novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Having made her mark as a talented actress in the Pitch Perfect franchise, Kendrick is now stepping into the director’s role for this much-anticipated project. Her dedication to honoring the source material and the passionate fanbase is evident as she seeks to create a film that resonates with both new audiences and longtime readers.

Kendrick’s Focus on Fan Engagement

At the world premiere of her upcoming film Babies during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, Kendrick expressed her deep connection to the fans of Reid’s novel. “I’m thinking about the fans all the time,” she stated in an exclusive interview with E! News. “Whenever somebody comes up to me and is like, ‘Oh, my best friend or my agent or my so and so is like, you don’t understand. They’re obsessed with that book.’ I’m like, ‘Give me their number.’”

A Desperate Desire to Get It Right

Her eagerness to engage with the community is not just a passing sentiment; it reflects her genuine desire to capture the essence of the book. Kendrick added, “I want to talk to them because I want to know exactly what gets at the heart of it for people because this book is so moving.” Recognizing the weight of the task ahead, she admitted, “I am desperate to get it right.”

Keeping Details Under Wraps

While Kendrick is enthusiastic about her work on the adaptation, she remains tight-lipped regarding specific plot details or casting choices. This sense of mystery keeps excitement high among fans who are eager to see how the beloved characters and intricate storylines will come to life on screen.