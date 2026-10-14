Anna Faris's Departure from Mom: Chuck Lorre's Unexpected Comeback

In recent developments surrounding the beloved CBS show Mom, creator Chuck Lorre has expressed both pride and disappointment as he reflects on the series’ impact and abrupt cancellation. After eight successful seasons, Lorre noted, “The last few seasons, Mom found its true voice. There is hope and there is laughter in overcoming the seemingly fatal disease of alcoholism.” Despite this acknowledgment of the show’s artistic achievements, Lorre conveyed his frustration over the show’s untimely termination, stating, “CBS decided they could live without a perfect cast led by a national treasure. They cancelled a show starring Allison Janney.”

Anna Faris Opens Up About Her Departure

Meanwhile, Anna Faris, who starred in the series and recently left her role, shared insights about her decision during a June appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. At 49, she revealed that being part of the show for so long was more intense than she had anticipated. “I do think the intensity, towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus,” Faris explained. “I’d never had a job—besides waitressing—for over three and a half months before.”

A Complicated Transition