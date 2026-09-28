Chuck Lorre's Bold Critique of Trump and the Far-Left

During a recent Project Angel Food fundraiser, comedian Chuck Lorre received a special tribute presented by none other than his daughter, Nikki Lorre. She expressed her honor and humility at being asked to present her father with a founders award, part of a larger evening celebrating Lorre’s philanthropic efforts.

Father-Daughter Dynamic

As Nikki prepared to honor her father, Chuck attempted to share some jokes for her tribute, a suggestion that she politely declined. “I’m not really going to come up here and be his warm-up act. His speech is going to be hilarious. It’s going to kill, and I don’t really want to compete with that,” she stated as she stood on stage at the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Campus in Los Angeles, named after his substantial donation to the organization.

Politically Charged Humor

Lorre delivered a speech that was anything but conventional for a gala. He opened with a humorous preamble, thanking important figures in his life, including his daughter. However, the lighthearted tone took a sharp turn as he unleashed politically charged commentary targeting figures across the political spectrum, including former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Lorre also criticized what he termed the “suicidal insanity of the far-left woke culture” and made a pointed remark about Warner Bros., the studio with which he has a longtime relationship.

Comedy and Criticism

“In writing and producing comedy, there’s an unspoken expectation that any speech I give will be funny, or at least try to be funny,” Lorre explained, acknowledging the pressure he felt to entertain. At 73, he candidly expressed his evolving views, stating, “Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, but the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of shit in the White House.” The crowd responded with laughter, a clear signal that he had their attention.

Calls for Action and Jabs at Politics

Lorre encouraged attendees to contribute to Project Angel Food, pivoting to highlight the absurdities of political discussions in America. He questioned how a nation could appreciate individuals like Michelle Obama while accepting leaders he deemed unqualified. He urged the Democratic National Committee to distance itself from “far-left woke culture,” emphasizing the need for moderation.

His final jab included a humorous impersonation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he quipped about the dangers of anti-vaccine sentiments he associates with Kennedy. “I actually practiced that,” Lorre joked, showcasing his sharp wit even in a serious context.

Honoring Philanthropy

Lorre paid tribute to the late Bob Broder, an influential figure in his career, appreciating how Broder helped him navigate the complexities of the entertainment industry, which he noted often involved “bullshit overhead and distribution charges.” As a result of Lorre’s significant contributions, Project Angel Food announced it raised over $1 million during the event, money earmarked for providing nutritious, medically tailored meals to those in need.

Memories and Music

Attendees were also gifted a preview copy of Lorre’s upcoming memoir, Sitcom, prior to its release. He concluded the evening with a unique rendition of the Serenity Prayer, tailored to express his humorous frustrations with modern America, and injected a laugh at the end with his closing line, “Thank you very much.”

To cap off the night, Lorre introduced Barenaked Ladies, who performed an energetic set and reflected on their career transformation, crediting Lorre for their notable success after composing the theme for his hit show The Big Bang Theory.

A Lasting Impact