60 Animal Print Nail Designs Ideas: Cheetah, Leopard, Zebra

Animal print nail designs represent a challenge, but not all of them are hard to create. In this article, we gathered the most impressive designs to help you choose the ones you like best so you can show your wild side in the most stylish manner.

For animal print nail designs, you can find inspiration in regular pets, exotic animals, or even fashion which you can adapt to look amazing on your manicure, and in the same time, to express your love for animals.

How to Make Animal Print Nail Designs

Step 1 of the animal print nail designs tutorial: As soon as your nails are tidy and also trimmed, you must use 2 layers of your picked base shade. You might likewise make a decision to maintain your nails bare, with no base shade for the animal print nail designs.

Make certain you comb the shade from the follicle to the top of your nail if you are making use of base shade. Constantly use the gloss from the center of your nail to the external sides.

Allow your nails completely dry after the very first layer. Use the 2nd layer. Attempt not to allow the nail gloss to obtain thick or cakey on your nails, as you desire a wonderful, also skim coat.

Step 2 of the animal print nail designs tutorial: Produce a combination of black and also brownish nail gloss. Utilize the nail gloss brush to place a little quantity of the brownish shade on the item of scrap paper. Placed a little quantity of the black shade on the various other ends of the scrap paper.

Begin with a percentage of each shade and afterward include even more nail gloss to the combination as you go. This will certainly make certain the nail gloss does not begin to completely dry or obtain clumpy as you develop the cheetah print on each nail.

If you are utilizing bronze, gold, or one more shade for the brownish component of the cheetah areas, put out that shade on the scheme so it prepares to go.

Step 3 of the animal print nail designs tutorial: Make little places with the brownish shade. Take your dipping device, such as a toothpick, and also swab it right into the brownish shade. Utilize the device to include little dots of brownish gloss to your nail.

Include tiny brownish places to every one of your nails, utilizing even more brownish shade on your scheme as needed. Do not bother with the dots showing up also excellent and also round. They ought to resemble places, not polka dots.

Step 4 of the animal print nail designs tutorial: When the brownish areas have actually been included to your nails, you will certainly require to include semi-circles in black around the places. Swab your dipping device right into the black gloss as well as attract a tiny “C” or semi-circle around the side of the brownish dot. You desire the semi-circle to be flush as well as slim to the brownish dot.

Include semi-circles to all the brownish dots on your nails, ensuring they look like tiny “C”s that are flush and also slim to the brownish dot. Examine that the semi-circles do not touch each various other, as you do not desire the cheetah areas to mix with each other. There needs to be a percentage of room in between each semi-circle on your nail.

Step 5 of the animal print nail designs tutorial: You can make use of black gloss or brownish gloss to fill up in the areas. Tidy off the dipping device with water and also include your picked shade to your combination. Make use of the dipping device to include smaller sized dots around the cheetah areas.

Do this for every one of your nails. Do not stress over the dots showing up completely rounded or the very same dimension. They can be little bits or dots, as long as they fill the voids in between the areas.

Step 6 of the animal print nail designs tutorial: Allow the cheetah areas completely dry under a follower for 20 to 30 mins. Seal in the cheetah print with a clear leading layer.

If they begin to chip-making use of the dipping device and also even more black as well as brownish gloss, you can touch up your cheetah print nails. These animal print nail designs ought to look great for a couple of days, with very little deterioration on your hands.

Leopard Nail Designs

It is not difficult to make the leopard nail prints and there are some variations to choose from for these animal print nail designs:

– The regular leopard print on a white nail basis with different ombre colors; after they are dried, you can add the leopard print followed by clear nail polish.

– Neon leopard nail designs animal print in a white basis with random dots in different hues and a top coat; after that, you need to paint black dots in the shape of the letter C and other random black spots in different places, and a topcoat at the end.

– The leopard prints look amazing in any color, so you can choose whatever you want or like best. You can even try 2 colors and paint them half and half, then do some dots with glitter, outline the C shape and paint random black spots. If you like, add a rhinestone in the centre of a single nail, at the basis. Add a clear nail polish and your nails will look gorgeous.

Zebra Stripes

For these animal print nail designs, you have to practice first, because you need to be precise when you paint the stripes. First of all, paint in white nail polish the basic layer, then add black crooked lines with nail polish or stamp. You may add rhinestones if you like to have a shiny manicure.

Tiger Style

These wild animal print nail designs are done in the same manner as the zebra prints, with the difference that you must add a brown gradient effect. In this way, the effect will enhance the design to make it more realistic.

Giraffe Design

These animal print nail designs are very easy to do. Use brown nail polish to paint the first layer, then paint random hexagonal shapes with yellow. If you do not manage to paint them, you can buy and use some stamping plates instead.

Snake Nail Prints

These nail designs are extravagant. You can choose to use metallic grey or brown or feminine pink nail polish as the main color. After it dries completely, sponge some black nail polish on your nails with a fishnet. Then, you remove the fishnet and apply clear nail polish.

Mixed nail Designs Animal Print

You can mix and match all these styles, one design on each nail, to get some amazing wild nail looks or you can add more animal prints on the same nail.

Black and White Leopard Nail Print Design

These animal print nail designs are excellent. It’s nevertheless best to utilize a light color for the base and also a dark color for the dots…