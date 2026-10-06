Andrew Garfield's Surprising Insights on Sam Altman in 'Artificial'

At the premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated film “Artificial” at the New York Film Festival, actor Andrew Garfield shared his initial impressions of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Garfield, who portrays Altman in the film, noted that he found Altman to be “fucking great” when he first observed the CEO testifying before Congress. “He’s honest. He’s transparent. He’s talking about regulation,” Garfield recalled. “We need more of these people in control. He’s incredibly charming and charismatic. And then you learn more about a person.”

A Moral Responsibility

Garfield invested “two to three months” in research to prepare for his role, consuming footage of Altman and exploring the complexities surrounding artificial intelligence. The actor expressed a strong sense of duty in participating in a project that tackles such a critical topic. “When we were filming, there were news stories coming out every day about the dangers of AI,” he said, emphasizing the importance of transparency regarding those in power. “I wish we could give it even more teeth in a way,” he added. “We need to shine the light as bright as possible at the nooks and crannies of people we’re giving all of our autonomy and power to.”

The Ensemble Cast

Joining Garfield at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall were director Guadagnino, writer Simon Rich, and actors Yura Borisov, Ike Barinholtz, and Cooper Hoffman. Borisov plays OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever; Barinholtz portrays Elon Musk, while Hoffman takes on the role of OpenAI president Greg Brockman. Notably absent was Monica Barbaro, who portrays OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati. The film dramatizes the evolution of OpenAI, particularly focusing on the controversial moments surrounding Altman’s temporary firing and subsequent rehiring.

Feeling the Weight of Representation

Garfield, known for taking on roles of real people, reflected on the challenge of portraying Altman. “I feel a tremendous amount of compassion for what that must feel like, being on the inside of his soul, going like, ‘That’s not me,’” he shared. “I imagine it would feel confronting. I would feel that way. I’m projecting.” Meanwhile, the real Altman has not yet seen “Artificial,” but he acknowledged the film’s aim to create a compelling narrative, albeit with an understanding that it might not be an accurate depiction of reality.

Concerns and Personal Reflections

Borisov admitted shared anxieties about how Sutskever and the public will perceive the film. “I was nervous to watch this. It was our first time. [I have] so much feeling now about this. It’s like a child just being born, and you’re waiting for it to start breathing,” he humorously remarked. In contrast, Barinholtz appeared less worried about his portrayal of Musk, jokingly stating, “When you’re playing as someone universally beloved as Elon… I have very complicated opinions on Elon.” He noted the importance of focusing on what Musk admires about himself while addressing the complexities of his public persona.

The Inspiration Behind “Artificial”

Simon Rich, who wrote the screenplay, mentioned that his childhood friend Danny Selsam inadvertently inspired the film. Selsam’s early warnings about artificial intelligence in 2008 were dismissed as hyperbolic until he joined OpenAI. Rich later started expressing his concerns through columns but felt limited in his ability to reach an audience effectively. “I quickly realized there’s a limit to what I can do being a non-celebrity,” he said. “So this is kind of a last-ditch effort to warn mankind. I wrote this movie, and I hope to God that a couple of people pay attention.”

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