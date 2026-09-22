Tom Cruise's Powerful Six-Minute Speech on Artificial Intelligence

Tom Cruise captivated attendees at a recent BAFTA: Life in Pictures event in London, earning enthusiastic applause with a six-minute monologue that passionately defended the value of art in the age of artificial intelligence. His remarks came during a conversation reflecting on his illustrious career, where host Edith Bowman posed what she termed the “AI question” regarding its impact on the film industry, a field that Cruise holds dear.

Human Experience Over Technology

During his spirited response, the renowned actor shared insights on the irreplaceable essence of human creativity in filmmaking. He articulated a vision where human storytelling and the cinematic experience trump technological advancements. “There is nothing like human,” Cruise asserted, addressing the audience of BAFTA members. He emphasized the importance of human engagement in film, suggesting that recent blockbuster successes, particularly among younger viewers, demonstrate a clear public desire for authentic, human-driven narratives.

The Call for Preservation of Craft

While Cruise refrained from directly criticizing AI’s shortcomings, he highlighted the need to cherish the talents and efforts of those who bring movies to life. “What you put attention on, you give life,” he remarked, urging the industry to respect the contributions of craftspeople dedicated to the art of film. “People wanna see real things,” he added, encapsulating the audience’s sentiments as he spoke passionately about the significance of the human touch in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Cruise’s Ongoing Dialogue on AI

This was not the first time Cruise expressed his concerns regarding artificial intelligence. Earlier in 2023, during the SAG-AFTRA negotiations, he advocated for safeguards that would ensure the protection of the human element in filmmaking amidst growing technological integration. His repeated emphasis on the necessity of people within the industry further underscores his commitment to preserving traditional artistry.

A Glimpse into His Latest Project

The BAFTA event was also an opportunity for Cruise to discuss his upcoming film, Digger, which is set to be released theatrically on October 2. In sharing his experience working on the film, he recounted how he compelled acclaimed director Alejandro González Iñárritu to read the script to him over two evenings before he agreed to participate. Describing the film as “one of the most original and moving” projects of his career, Cruise plays the role of Digger Rockwell, an oil baron tasked with addressing an environmental disaster he inadvertently caused.