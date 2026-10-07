Andrew Garfield's Frightened Withdrawal from ChatGPT Use

Andrew Garfield, well-known for his roles in various films, has experienced a significant shift in his perspective on artificial intelligence, particularly after portraying OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Artificial.” The film delves into OpenAI’s foundation and the dramatic events surrounding Altman’s ousting and subsequent reinstatement. This experience led Garfield to abandon his use of ChatGPT, stating that he felt an increasing wariness toward the technology.

Garfield’s Growing Concerns About AI

At the premiere of “Artificial” during the New York Film Festival, Garfield expressed his trepidation about AI technology. “I got a bit scared,” he said, reflecting on his experiences. “I felt a little mistrusting of the technology. It feels like the people who are encouraging us to use the technologies don’t exactly know its capacities themselves. That feels a little irresponsible, to me personally.” This sentiment echoes broader public concerns, as a Pew Research Center report indicates that more than half of Americans feel apprehensive about AI’s expanding role in daily life.

Implications for the Acting Profession

Garfield noted that while his reliance on ChatGPT was minimal—primarily using it as a sophisticated research tool—he recognizes the heightened anxiety among creatives in Hollywood. “As an actor, I was using it as a kind of fancy Google for some research purposes. I know that it’s not what it’s meant for,” he explained. Reflecting on this, he reassured audiences, “I don’t think actors are going to be rendered useless. The soul of humanity is the soul of humanity. And I think actors are some of the people that have to hold the soul of humanity for all of us and stories.”

A Standout Performance and Critical Acclaim

Garfield’s portrayal of Altman has been well-received, with critical praise following the film’s premiere. Variety’s Clayton Davis described his performance as “Norman Bates-inspired” and suggested he could be a leading contender for a Best Supporting Actor nomination at this year’s Academy Awards. Will Angus, who plays former OpenAI employee and Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei in the film, noted Garfield’s impressive attention to detail, emphasizing his mimicry of Altman’s vocal nuances and physical mannerisms.

Altman’s Reaction and the Nature of Artistic Representation