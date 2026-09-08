Andrew Garfield Transforming into Sam Altman in 'Artificial' Trailer

Fans of thought-provoking cinema are in for a treat this holiday season as Neon unveils the trailer for “Artificial,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The film, which explores the controversial saga surrounding OpenAI founder Sam Altman, is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, positioning it as a timely release amidst ongoing discussions about artificial intelligence in today’s world.

Star-Studded Cast and Compelling Narrative

Andrew Garfield takes on the lead role of Sam Altman, navigating the intense pressures of the competitive AI landscape. The storyline delves into the sensational 2023 incident when Altman was abruptly fired, only to be reinstated just five days later. Alongside Garfield, the film features Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, and Monica Barbaro portraying former CTO Mira Murati. The cast further includes breakout star Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever, former chief scientist at OpenAI, and Oscar-winner Mark Rylance playing renowned Nobel Prize laureate Geoffrey Hinton. Additional appearances by Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Cooper Hoffman, Chris O’Dowd, Cooper Koch, and Billie Lourd round out the ensemble.

From Controversial Beginnings to Neon’s Distribution

The journey of “Artificial” has been marked by significant twists. Originally set for a worldwide release by Amazon MGM, the film was dropped earlier this year following Amazon’s substantial partnership with OpenAI, which included a $50 billion investment. In a statement, Amazon MGM Studios indicated that the project would be “better served if it were released by a different studio.” After Netflix, A24, and Focus Features passed on it, Neon stepped in to handle distribution in June 2026, illustrating the film’s potential resilience amid various challenges.

Behind the Camera

Guadagnino, known for his distinctive storytelling style, collaborated with writer Simon Rich, a veteran “SNL” alum, to craft this intriguing narrative. Together with producers David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford, and Jennifer Fox, they aim to engage audiences with a storyline reflective of contemporary issues in technology and ethics.

Oscar Potential Amidst Controversy

With its engaging premise and the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding the tech industry, “Artificial” has the potential to resonate with both critics and audiences alike. It could very well find itself in the conversation for Oscar nominations as awards season approaches.

Check out the trailer below: