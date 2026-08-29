Gwyneth Paltrow and Sam Altman's Hamptons Dinner Postponed Unexpectedly

Gwyneth Paltrow’s much-anticipated dinner honoring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, originally scheduled for this weekend in the Hamptons, has been postponed, as reported on Friday. The dinner was expected to stir considerable conversation, especially following criticisms surrounding both figures involved.

Backlash Over the Dinner Plans

The news of the dinner broke in a newsletter by journalist Matthew Belloni, prompting a wave of criticism online. Many viewed the idea of the wellness mogul, often labeled a “nepo-baby,” cozying up to Altman—a prominent figure in the AI landscape who has recently faced accusations of “deceptive and chaotic behavior”—as troublingly on-brand.

“I guess summers in the Hamptons just aren’t complete these days without sucking up to our new A.I. overlords. Luckily, Gwyneth Paltrow has you covered,” Belloni quipped sarcastically, encapsulating the sentiments shared on social media where critics accused Paltrow of celebrating a man whose company is perceived to be “actively replacing” writers and actors.

Paltrow’s Response

In a surprising move, Paltrow countered her critics with a playful Instagram post featuring a tongue-in-cheek series of dinner party invitations. The invites humorously honored characters like the murderous AI robot M3GAN and Jessica Rabbit, adding a twist to the ongoing narrative surrounding both her and Altman.

“We’re serving swordfish burritos, Cheddar foam lattes on request,” she captioned the post, showcasing her signature eclecticism in culinary preferences. Paltrow, who grew up among Hollywood elites, seemed unfazed by the response as she navigated the public discourse surrounding the event.

The Future of the Dinner

Currently, the dinner’s new date remains unconfirmed; however, insiders have indicated that it will likely take place within the next few weeks, according to reports from the New York Times.

Connections Between Paltrow and Altman

It’s important to note that Paltrow’s interest in Altman goes beyond mere social engagement. She is an investor in OpenAI, having backed the company in 2023 via Kindred Ventures, which invests in various sectors, including fintech. Paltrow’s relationship with OpenAI’s vice president of global creative partnerships, Charles Porch, is also said to have played a role in arranging the dinner.

A Unique Gathering Awaits