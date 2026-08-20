Anderson .Paak and Cordae's Hilarious Teaser for New Album

After a six-year hiatus since their hit collaboration “RNP,” Anderson .Paak and Cordae have reunited for a new album, Heavy Is the Head, set to release on October 23. This exciting project follows tracks like “Two Tens” and “Summer Drop,” showcasing their creative synergy.

Teasing the Upcoming Album

Anderson .Paak recently teased the album on Instagram, expressing excitement for fans to hear the new material. The teaser video features the duo dressed in argyle sweaters, striking a pose reminiscent of the movie Step Brothers. The playful bickering in the video, where Paak playfully pushes Cordae’s hand off his shoulder before engaging in some light-hearted sparring, adds a humorous touch. Notably, neither artist is wearing pants, but the comedic element overshadows this detail. Cordae additionally shared the album cover on his Instagram.

Hints of New Music

The background music in the teaser suggests it may feature a track from the upcoming album, even though no track list or single has been released yet. The few lyrics shared hint at a nostalgic theme: “Sippin’ on this brown liquor got me nostalgic/Plastic on couches, bitches in the kitchen of my …,” leaving fans eager for more details about the project.

Availability and Previous Performances