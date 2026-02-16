Amy Schumer’s Solo Valentine’s Day: Life After Divorce

Amy Schumer is embracing self-love this Valentine’s Day in the wake of her divorce from Chris Fischer. The popular comedian and actress is focusing on her own well-being while navigating this new chapter in her life. Her Valentine’s Day reflections come shortly after filing for an uncontested joint divorce, signaling a smooth path forward.

A Day of Self-Love

This Valentine’s Day, Amy Schumer isn’t letting recent changes in her personal life dampen her spirits. Instead, she’s championing the idea of self-care and love. Celebrating with a dose of humor, she shared a candid moment on her Instagram Stories with the message, “Give yourself all the love today. Happy vday.”

The post featured a selfie of Schumer, posing in front of a sign that read “crying corner.” With a playful wide-eyed expression, she completed the scene with a box of tissues and two water bottles, perfectly capturing her signature comedic style.

Navigating Life Post-Divorce

Schumer’s Valentine’s Day plans come shortly after she initiated legal proceedings for an uncontested joint divorce from Chris Fischer. According to New York County court records, the couple, who share a 6-year-old son named Gene, have agreed on all terms regarding finances, property, and child custody.

The decision to part ways after seven years of marriage was announced last month, with Schumer stating they had reached the conclusion to separate amicably. This decision highlights a mutual understanding between the two, allowing them to focus on their futures while remaining cooperative co-parents.

A New Chapter

For Amy Schumer, this Valentine’s Day signifies a step forward, embracing independence and personal growth. Her approach serves as a reminder that love isn’t just about relationships with others but also about nurturing oneself. As she navigates life after her divorce from Chris Fischer, Schumer continues to prioritize self-love, humor, and honesty.

In her usual style, Schumer’s ability to inject humor into life’s difficult moments remains an inspiration to her followers, showing that self-love is always in style—even during life’s transitions.