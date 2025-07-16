Amazon and MGM to Create Live-Action ‘My Little Pony’ Film

Excitement is building as Amazon MGM Studios and Hasbro Entertainment have announced a live-action adaptation of the beloved My Little Pony franchise. This collaboration marks the property’s first venture into live-action territory, promising a new take on the charming universe that has captured hearts across generations. The decision to bring My Little Pony to the big screen in this format signals a fresh creative direction for the franchise while tapping into its enduring popularity.

The Transition to Live Action

The transition from animated series to a live-action My Little Pony film represents a significant shift for the franchise. Since their debut in 1982, these colorful characters have starred in numerous animated productions, including the recent “My Little Pony: A New Generation” in 2021. Despite facing challenges such as a canceled theatrical release due to the pandemic, the film found success on Netflix, further cementing the brand’s reach and appeal. With Amazon and MGM now set to bring these iconic ponies to life, fans can anticipate a unique cinematic experience.

A Legacy of Fandom and Diversity

The My Little Pony franchise has a rich history of appealing to a diverse audience. While initially aimed at young girls, the 2010 series “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” expanded its fanbase to include a group known as “bronies”—teenaged and adult men who embraced the storylines and themes of friendship and equality. This broader audience has played a pivotal role in keeping the brand relevant and contributing to its legacy as a cultural phenomenon.

Continued Innovation at Hasbro

Hasbro’s strategy to leverage its recognizable brands continues to drive its ventures in film and television. From developing a My Little Pony live-action film to working on projects such as the “Dungeons & Dragons” series at Netflix and reimagining classics like “Clue,” Hasbro shows a commitment to innovation. The aim is to create engaging experiences that resonate with audiences across different formats and platforms, keeping the company at the forefront of entertainment.

As Amazon MGM Studios and Hasbro Entertainment develop the live-action My Little Pony movie, fans await more details about the creative team and direction the film will take. The collaboration promises to deliver a fresh and engaging chapter in the enduring saga of these beloved characters.