Amanda Seyfried’s Haunting Joni Mitchell Cover Crashed by Ghostface

Amanda Seyfried recently showcased her musical talent in a playful Instagram video where she pays homage to Joni Mitchell. The actress, who was once slated to portray the iconic singer-songwriter in a now-canceled biopic, shared her rendition of Mitchell’s “A Case of You” from the comfort of her home. However, the lighthearted performance takes an unexpected turn when Ghostface, the infamous killer from the “Scream” franchise, makes a surprise appearance.

In the video, as Seyfried sings the poignant lyrics, a blonde Ghostface sneaks up behind her. Upon reaching the line, “And she said, ‘Go to him, stay with him if you can/Oh, but be prepared to bleed,’” she notices Ghostface and lets out a scream, humorously leading to her fictional demise.

Musical Preparation for the Shelved Biopic

This lighthearted clip follows Seyfried’s earlier revelation about immersing herself in Mitchell’s 1971 album Blue while preparing for the now-abandoned film project centered around the folk icon and her manager, Elliot Roberts. Seyfried expressed her deep emotional connection to the music during an interview with GQ, saying, “The day that I finished learning the last song on the album, ‘[The Last Time I Saw] Richard’, I fucking wept. I felt like a bona fide musician, like I belong here.”

A Special Connection with Joni Mitchell

To prepare for her role, Seyfried had the unique opportunity to meet Mitchell in her Los Angeles home, where they shared stories and listened to Blue together. Although the planned biopic has been shelved, director Cameron Crowe is currently working on another project featuring Meryl Streep as Mitchell in the later years of her life.

Future Opportunities