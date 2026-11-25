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New information has surfaced regarding items reportedly stolen from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country home, Anmer Hall, following a break-in on November 23.

Accusations and Court Appearance

Two suspects, Arilen Ndoci, 32, and Mirgen Doku, 34, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on November 25 after being accused of burglarizing the royal couple’s residence on King Charles III’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. During the hearing, prosecutors disclosed that the men allegedly gained unauthorized access to a dressing room, where several valuables were stolen.

Details of the Stolen Items

According to Sky News, the reported stolen items included six pairs of cufflinks and a clock. One of the pairs was identified in court as “the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks,” as reported by the Daily Express. The total monetary value of these items remains unclear, and it has not been specified whether the dressing room belonged to William or Kate.

Entry and Arrest

During the court hearing, prosecutor John Cooper indicated a chaotic search for valuables within the home. Investigators found damage to an exterior window frame, a sign that the suspects forced their way into the property. Norfolk Police employed various resources, including police dogs, drones, and a helicopter, in response to reports of suspicious activity at the estate that evening.

Upon apprehension, the two suspects were reportedly barefoot, and law enforcement discovered items considered burglary tools in a nearby wooded area. A third individual connected to the incident is currently at large. Neither suspect entered a plea during the hearing, and both will remain in custody until their next court appearance on November 30.

Circumstances of the Burglarized Residence

Interestingly, reports indicate that the suspects may not have realized the property belonged to the Prince and Princess of Wales. As per The Sun, initial assessments suggest that the suspects operated on a purely opportunistic basis. However, investigations are continuing to explore any potential underlying motives.

Safety of the Royal Family

Fortunately, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—were not at Anmer Hall during the incident. The 10-bedroom mansion was a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 and serves as a cherished getaway for the family, complete with a private swimming pool, tennis court, and expansive grounds.