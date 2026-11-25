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In a startling incident, two men have been charged following an alleged burglary at the country residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton in England. Reports indicate that several valuable items were taken during the intrusion.

What We Know So Far

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on November 25, following their arrest in connection with a break-in at Anmer Hall on the evening of November 21. Both men, identified as Albanian nationals, face serious charges of entering a dwelling with intent to commit theft and trespassing on a protected site, according to Norfolk Constabulary.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution alleged that six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were stolen from the property. Notably, one set of cufflinks was reported to have belonged to the late Duke of Edinburgh, although the total value of the stolen items has yet to be disclosed.

It was revealed that the suspects reportedly climbed a drainpipe to access a dressing room within the residence. Additionally, a third individual was spotted outside the property but has not yet been apprehended. Neither Doku nor Ndoci entered a plea during the hearing and remain in custody as the case is adjourned until next week.

The Reported Break-In Happened on Monday

Law enforcement was alerted to suspicious activity at Anmer Hall shortly before 6 p.m. on November 21. In response, officers deployed specialized resources, including police dogs, drones, and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service, to search the vicinity. The two men were apprehended in the area shortly after the reports came in.

Anmer Hall is a 10-bedroom Georgian country house situated on King Charles III’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It was gifted to William and Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present in 2011. Although the property has served as a family retreat, the Prince and Princess of Wales were not present during the alleged break-in.

A palace source previously described the situation as “terrifying” for the royal family, noting that the absence of the family during the incident raised concerns about security. Royal journalist Tom Sykes commented that this intrusion could significantly impact the couple’s comfort in returning to Anmer Hall.

“I think it will be incredibly distressing for William and Catherine,” Sykes noted. He emphasized the personal significance of Anmer Hall for Kate, who spent considerable time there during the COVID-19 pandemic and while recovering from cancer.

Simon Morgan, a former Metropolitan Police bodyguard for the British royal family, elaborated on the emotional ramifications of such a burglary, stating, “When you talk to victims of [burglaries], they talk about the psychological effects more than the physical effects, the fact that somebody has been in your home.”