All Ed Sheeran’s Tour Openers Quit Following Macklemore Incident

In a monumental shift following a controversial incident, all artists set to open for Ed Sheeran on his upcoming Loop Tour have withdrawn their participation. The exodus follows the dismissal of Macklemore, who was removed from the tour after making public comments in support of Palestinians and criticism of Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Withdrawal from the Tour

Finneas, acclaimed singer-songwriter and known for his collaborations with sister Billie Eilish, announced on Instagram his decision to withdraw from the South American leg of the Loop Tour, which was scheduled to begin in November. Explaining his stance, he stated, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed…I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Following his lead, Danish pop artist Lukas Graham and Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe also declared that they would not participate in the remaining U.S. dates of the tour. Graham shared on Instagram, “It’s hard to watch families in other parts of the world burying the people they love… We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up.”

Rowe echoed similar sentiments, asserting, “I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide… I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonization, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland.” This stance aligns with statements made by various humanitarian groups and a United Nations commission, which have characterized Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, a claim that Israel and its allies vehemently deny.

Solidarity in the Arts

Sheeran is also facing the loss of the traditional Irish folk band Beoga, who typically join him for a segment of his set. Beoga cited their decision to withdraw for similar reasons, expressing solidarity with Macklemore and emphasizing their belief in dialogue for advancing the plight of Palestinians. “To play in venues that silence anyone advocating for a Free Palestine is simply not an option for us,” they stated.

They further elaborated, “We fully supported [Macklemore’s] message, so did most of the audience… We are Irish people who understand colonialism… More than 1000 Palestinians have been killed since the most recent so-called ceasefire.” Their withdrawal adds to the chorus of voices from the music industry advocating for awareness and change regarding the ongoing conflict.

The Macklemore Controversy

Macklemore was axed from Sheeran’s tour after venues expressed that they would not host performances if he remained associated with the tour. The rapper faced backlash from pro-Israel groups due to his supportive remarks made at shows in New Jersey, where he vocalized solidarity with Gaza, shouted “Free Palestine,” displayed images of the devastation caused by the conflict, and performed his protest song, which addresses pro-Palestine demonstrators at Columbia University.

In a subsequent statement, Macklemore revealed that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had been instrumental in pressuring Sheeran to drop him. “Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore remarked, indicating that the decision was not solely Sheeran’s but influenced by venue stakeholders.

Kraft has acknowledged that he would not permit Macklemore’s performance at Gillette Stadium due to the rapper’s “recent actions” and “material shared from the stage,” labeling it offensive to the Jewish community. However, he has not addressed Macklemore’s claim regarding the pressure applied from other venue owners.

Sheeran’s Response

Sheeran later clarified that the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the promoter, Messina Touring Group, due to mounting pressure from venue owners. “I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so,” Sheeran stated. “I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too.”