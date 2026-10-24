Alien Horror Awaits: 'The Crawling' Will Haunt You

For writer and director Christian Everhard, the inspiration for “The Crawling” blossomed from a late-night thought experiment during a vacation at an isolated cabin. While lying awake beside his girlfriend, his mind raced with morbid possibilities: Could a dangerous local intrude? Would an animal find its way inside? These dark musings intensified when he was startled by an inexplicable bright flash of light.

A Terrifying Journey into Alien Encounter

The film centers on a married couple, Mike (played by Will Brittain, known from “Kong: Skull Island”) and Emma (Katherine Hughes of “Tell Me Lies”), who find themselves at a remote house for what should be a peaceful vacation. The tranquility shatters one night when Mike is awakened by bright lights and a chilling encounter with an alien being. His distress is compounded by Emma’s dismissal of the incident as a dream, leading to a series of escalating twists filled with extraterrestrial horror.

More Than Just a Horror Flick

However, what truly elevates “The Crawling” beyond standard alien scares and creature effects—thanks to the talents of Onyx Forge’s Steve Wang and Cleve Gunderman—are its deeper themes, mirroring the complex dynamics explored in “Obsession.” The narrative dives into the intricate and often uncomfortable relationship between Mike and Emma, shining a spotlight on real-life issues that many audience members may find relatable.

Exploring Flawed Protagonists

Everhard made a bold choice by crafting a central character in Mike whom many may initially struggle to empathize with. As an alpha male police officer suspended for assaulting a suspect, Mike’s character raises questions about masculinity and identity. In a conversation with Everhard following the film’s world premiere at FilmQuest in Provo, Utah, on October 23, he explained, “Once I figured out what was going to happen to this guy, I started to think, ‘Who would be the one that this would shatter the most?’” He delves into themes of masculinity, and the director’s aim is to take the audience on a journey from disliking this flawed character to ultimately understanding and caring for him.

The Crumbling Relationship

From the onset of their vacation—intended as a time to conceive a child—Mike finds his sense of control rapidly crumbling. With external societal pressures weighing heavily on him, he grapples with feelings of inadequacy around his perceived role as an alpha male capable of fatherhood. Meanwhile, Emma, a therapist, experiences the strange night events differently: is he truly losing his mind, or is she disregarding his reality to explore deeper psychological issues? The film poignantly showcases how quickly a relationship can delve into chaos, even amidst a shared belief that the other is “the one.”

Powerful Performances that Captivate

The emotional weight of “The Crawling” is carried by the nuanced performances from Brittain and Hughes. Brittain’s portrayal of Mike, a man stripped of his former dominance, coupled with intense body horror, could position him for a breakout role. Contrastingly, Hughes crafts a complex character arc, initially appearing as a stereotypical put-upon wife but revealing darker depths as her backstory unfolds.

A Memorable Experience for Horror Fans

“The Crawling” leaves a lasting impression that lingers long after the credits roll. As I reflected on my viewing experience—far beyond the typical festival fervor—it’s clear that this film offers substantial depth along with its thrilling alien encounters. Genre enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to experience this film on a larger screen, exploring its compelling themes while enjoying the wild extraterrestrial mayhem.

Watch a teaser trailer for “The Crawling” below.