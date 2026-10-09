Alexia Umansky Reveals Betrayal by Close Friend in Shocking Confession

Alexia Umansky, daughter of reality television stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, opened up about one of the most traumatic experiences of her life during a recent episode of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Confronting a Traumatic Experience

In a poignant moment during the Oct. 8 broadcast, the 30-year-old spoke candidly about an incident that has haunted her for seven years. While reflecting on a trip with friends, she recalled feeling safe and trusting those around her. However, after having too much to drink, she awoke to the painful realization that something had gone terribly wrong. “I didn’t even have the power to consciousness to say ‘no.’ I felt completely objectified and I had a lot of pain and anger for that,” she shared with visibly raw emotion.

A Journey Toward Healing

Umansky explained that she had chosen happiness as a path to recovery, acknowledging that “at the one year mark, I decided that happiness is a choice and I was going to choose to put it away, but it still hurts.” Her disclosure highlights the long-lasting impact of trauma and the difficulty of moving forward while carrying such emotional weight.

Support and Encouragement

During the check-in, the directing staff members, Rodolfo “Rudy” Reyes and Jason “Foxy” Fox, offered their empathy and understanding. Rudy particularly encouraged her to find a way to channel her experience in a positive direction as she continued to face the demanding challenges of the competition. His support reflects the broader importance of finding strength in vulnerability.