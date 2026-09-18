Mauricio Umansky Shares Heartfelt Thoughts on Farrah's Pregnancy

Mauricio Umansky is celebrating a joyous milestone for his family as his stepdaughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, prepares to welcome her first child with Zach Goldsmith. The star of Buying Beverly Hills expressed his elation over becoming a grandfather to a baby boy, which he describes as a dream come true amid a family traditionally filled with daughters.

Excitement for the New Arrival

“First boy in the family, so we’re super excited,” Mauricio told E! News during the red carpet for the upcoming season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premiered on September 24 on Fox. The 56-year-old real estate mogul, who shares four daughters with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the impending arrival of his grandson. “Grandpa, I’m thrilled. I’m so excited about it, and yeah, we got a boy,” he added.

Future Family Moments and Reality TV Dreams

The pregnancy announcement has already sparked thoughts in Mauricio’s mind about how the newborn might integrate into the family’s dynamic, particularly with regards to reality TV. He humorously mused, “Maybe I’ll be the first person on Special Forces with the grandpa-grandson situation,” indicating his playful anticipation for shared moments in front of the camera.