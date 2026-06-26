Alex Cooper Responds to Allegations of a Toxic Workplace

In a recent development, Alex Cooper, the renowned podcaster and media mogul, has responded to claims about a toxic workplace environment at her company, Unwell. Allegations have surfaced accusing her husband and business partner, Matt Kaplan, of inappropriate behavior. Cooper’s response addresses what she terms a “smear campaign” and denies the veracity of these accusations. In this article, we delve into her statements and the broader context surrounding these claims.

Alex Cooper Addresses Workplace Allegations

Alex Cooper made her first public remarks about the toxic workplace allegations during a conversation with Suzanne Vranica, advertising editor at The Wall Street Journal, at Cannes. Cooper emphasized the challenges of building a startup, expressing pride in the achievements of Unwell. “I will just kind of leave it at ‘don’t believe everything that you read on the internet,’” she asserted, hinting at the alleged smear campaign against her and her company.

The Allegations Against Matt Kaplan

The controversy began with reports from Vanity Fair and Bloomberg, both of which cited multiple sources describing Kaplan’s conduct as verbally abusive. Accusations included inappropriate questions about employees’ personal lives and comments on their appearances. Despite these claims, Cooper remained steadfast in her defense of Unwell, suggesting that the narrative could be driven by individuals with ulterior motives.

Cooper’s Perspective on Industry Challenges

Responding to questions about shifting generational expectations in the workplace, Cooper stated, “I think we have done a really incredible job at Unwell.” She highlighted the happiness of many employees and emphasized the distinct challenges faced by women in the industry. Cooper alluded to the possibility of a smear campaign, reflecting on the increased scrutiny she faces as a female leader.

Personal Resilience and Future Plans

Cooper concluded by discussing her resilience in overcoming industry challenges. She acknowledges the difficulty of confronting lies but remains determined to advance in her career. Recently, Cooper announced exciting personal news—her marriage to Kaplan in 2024 and the anticipation of their first child. Her podcast, Call Her Daddy, remains a significant force, ranking as the fourth most popular globally in 2025. Following a lucrative multi-year deal, Cooper is set to move her podcast to SiriusXM, further cementing her influence in the media landscape.