Alex Cooper Celebrates New Arrival with Baby and Matt Kaplan

In a heartfelt revelation, podcast host Alex Cooper shared her overwhelming joy of impending motherhood, stating, “Now almost two years later I lived, I did kind of, what feels like, everything I wanted to do, and now I am pregnant and I couldn’t be happier.”

A Dream Beachside Wedding

Cooper and her partner, Matt Kaplan, celebrated their love by tying the knot in April 2024 during a picturesque beachside ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Reflecting on the special day, Cooper expressed her delight to Vogue, saying, “It was everything we wanted it to be. It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”

Love Blossoms Amidst the Pandemic

Interestingly, Cooper had previously been hesitant about marriage; however, her relationship with Kaplan shifted her perspective. The couple initially connected on a Zoom call in 2020 amid the pandemic, quickly realizing their chemistry. “We went on a few dinner dates in L.A. and sat in parking lots, pandemic-style, and there was no doubt in my mind after the first dinner that he would be the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” she shared. “I’m extremely picky so this was big for me.”

Welcoming a New Chapter

As the pair joyfully anticipates their first child together, the excitement in their lives is palpable. As they prepare to welcome this new addition to their family, fans and fellow celebrities alike celebrate alongside them, looking forward to what the future holds.