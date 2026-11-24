Tom Brady, the celebrated seven-time Super Bowl champion, openly acknowledges that parenting is a challenging journey even for someone with his extensive experience in high-pressure situations. Since welcoming his son Jack, now 19, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as his two younger children—son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13—with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Brady admits to having faced challenges along the way.

Learning from Mistakes

In a candid discussion on the November 22 episode of the High Performance podcast, Brady reflected, “Well, I’ve made a lot of mistakes. So, a lot like quarterback. I threw a lot of interceptions. And with every one I’ve tried to learn.” This analogy to his football career emphasizes that, like in sports, parenting requires adaptability and growth.

Aiming for Improvement

At 49 years old, Brady expresses a desire for continual improvement as a parent. “I hope I’m a better parent today than I was when I first started having kids. And hopefully, I’m a better parent 10 years from now,” he stated, showcasing his commitment to evolving in his role as a father.

Understanding His Kids

Brady’s parenting philosophy centers on empathy and connection. “The important thing for me in my personal life is to go where my kids are at, too,” he elaborated. Instead of expecting his children to engage with his world, he emphasizes the necessity of understanding their perspectives and values. By asking, “What’s really important to you? What’s driving you? Or what are you scared of, or how can I pay attention to the things that you value?” he aims to create a supportive environment that resonates with their experiences.