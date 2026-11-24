During a recent game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders, Broadway performer Sarrah Strimel Bentley faced significant scrutiny after mishearing the lyrics to Canada’s national anthem, “O Canada,” multiple times. The incident occurred during Hockey Fights Cancer night, an event meant to raise awareness for cancer-related causes.

Lyric Missteps During National Anthem

As Bentley sang to a crowd of thousands, she repeatedly altered key phrases of the anthem. Instead of the correct “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee,” she mistakenly sang, “O Canada, we lend our hearts to thee.” In another line, she substituted “True patriot love in all of us command” with “True patriot love with all of us command.”

A clip captured Leafs captain Auston Matthews appearing visibly confused during the flub. The performance sparked immediate backlash from hockey and Canadian fans online, who quickly pointed out the errors.

Bentley’s Apology and Reflection

Later that evening, Bentley addressed the situation through a heartfelt video posted on social media. “I sang both anthems, and I just wanted to apologize to all of my Canadians,” she stated. “Because I practiced the shit out of ‘O Canada,’ and getting up in front of 18,000 people, singing an anthem that you haven’t heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics, and I’m really sorry.”

She elaborated on her personal challenges, noting, “I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer, and menopause makes you forget things.” Bentley urged fans to be more understanding, saying, “So, I just wish that you’d be a little easier on someone who’s just a human being. And I’m sorry.”