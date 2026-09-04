Alix Earle Opens Up About Her Feud with Alex Cooper

In a compelling new episode of “Earle Meets World,” social media sensation Alix Earle opened up about her ongoing feud with fellow influencer Alex Cooper. Her candid revelations shed light on the complicated dynamics that have unfolded between the two, highlighting themes of manipulation and betrayal within the fast-paced world of digital business.

The Text That Shocked

Earle disclosed her contemplation of a direct message to Cooper, sharing the contents for the first time during the episode. “I wanted to write you directly to let you know I don’t like you,” the message began bluntly. Earle expressed her disinterest in engaging in a public dispute, declaring, “I’m not gonna fall for your bait of getting into a back-and-forth online, and I don’t think you want that either.”

Accusations of Manipulation

In her message, Earle did not hold back, calling Cooper “manipulative and toxic.” She criticized Cooper’s business ethics, stating, “You choose money over morals.” This accusation points to a deeper concern about integrity in their professional dealings, particularly in a relationship that Earle felt had been exploitative from the start.

A Painful History

Earle reflected on her early experiences in the industry, revealing, “You took advantage of me at a young age in a new industry I knew nothing about.” She described a call with Cooper where she felt threatened, stating, “You threatened me to not go to war with you because you know how sick and twisted you are.” This sentiment underscores the emotional toll that their interactions have taken on her.

A Newfound Empowerment

As she wrapped up her message to Cooper, Earle declared that she is no longer intimidated. “You’re right, I may be petty, but I’m not malicious,” she stated resolutely. In her concluding remarks, Earle shared a vital lesson learned: “If there’s one thing I learned from doing business with you, it’s to never do business with anyone like you.”