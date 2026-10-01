AGC Digital: Empowering Creators to Build Unique Intellectual Properties

AGC Studios, recognized for its extensive portfolio of over 50 films and TV series, has officially launched AGC Digital, a new division aimed at collaborating with digital creators to transform their ideas, content, and audiences into successful entertainment franchises. This initiative reflects a growing trend to bridge the gap between digital content creators and traditional media platforms.

Empowering Creators with AGC Digital

AGC Digital is designed to partner with creators in developing original intellectual property (IP). The division leverages AGC’s comprehensive capabilities across financing, development, production, marketing, publicity, and international distribution. As stated by AGC, their goal is to “build, commercialize and scale IP for audiences around the world.”

Leadership Under Jared Jacobs

Spearheading this new endeavor will be Jared Jacobs, serving as Senior Vice President of AGC Digital, reporting directly to Joel Zimmer, president of AGC Unwritten. Jacobs’ mission is clear: to identify, develop, finance, and commercialize intellectual property emerging from the digital landscape. The new division aims to extend creators’ ideas across various formats, including unscripted content, kids and family programming, native digital projects, microdramas, and scripted television and film.

Jacobs’ Background and Vision

Before joining AGC, Jacobs played a significant role at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, focusing on digital strategy, creator partnerships, and new IP development. He also held the position of Vice President of Development at Night Studios, where he was instrumental in developing projects with high-profile digital personalities such as MrBeast, Kai Cenat, and Ryan Trahan. His extensive experience includes stints at Blumhouse Television, Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, Endeavor Content, and WME.

A New Path for Digital Creators

Stuart Ford, AGC’s founder, emphasized the importance of this initiative by noting that many of today’s most innovative storytellers build significant followings on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. “For all but a very small number, the path into mainstream feature film and premium TV remains elusive. AGC Digital changes that,” Ford stated. He accentuated AGC Digital’s commitment to being a genuine independent studio partner, providing the necessary resources to help creators transition their voices into more expansive media formats without losing their audience connection or control over their IP. “The creator economy is the talent pipeline of the future, and AGC Digital intends to be its home,” he added.

Combining Strengths

Joel Zimmer also expressed excitement about the potential of AGC Digital, stating, “We’re excited to combine the creativity, authenticity, and connection creators have to their audiences with the financing, development, and global distribution capabilities of AGC so that creators can build original IP that will live far beyond a single platform.”

Building the Future of Entertainment

“I’m incredibly excited to join AGC and build AGC Digital at a studio with the resources, capabilities, and entrepreneurial mindset to bring ambitious ideas to life,” Jacobs remarked. He underscored the opportunity to act as a true creative and business partner, working alongside creators to develop original IP and establish new entertainment franchises that can grow across various platforms, formats, and markets. “We are not here to borrow their audience; we are here to build something valuable with them,” he concluded.

AGC Studios’ Ongoing Projects