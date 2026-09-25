Halle Berry Advocates for Vital Anti-Violence Film Perspectives

On a picturesque fall evening in New York City, a gathering of emerging writers, directors, producers, and industry icons took place in a rustic penthouse in Greenwich Village. As delectable hors d’oeuvres and refreshing lemon water circulated through the crowd, anticipation built for the announcement of the Chanel x Tribeca Through Her Lens program, which offers full financing to a selected team to produce their short film.

Celebrating Women’s Storytelling

Over the course of three days, participants engaged in a series of workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and industry discussions, culminating in a live pitch to a jury that included esteemed figures like Halle Berry, Regina King, Ella Rubin, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Meg Ryan. “I felt very confident that all these talented women will make, and should make these films,” Arkapaw expressed to the audience. However, one film resonated most deeply with the jury, “as a compassionate, strong example of a story that is needed in our country right now.”

The prestigious award this year was presented to writer and director Gem Little and producer Kseniya Yorsh for their short film, “Cowards.”

A Tale of Resilience and Understanding

Set in Chicago in the summer of 1999, “Cowards” follows 11-year-old Diamond as she navigates a complicated rift with her best friend, compelling her to confront everything she has learned about toughness as a young girl. This narrative is particularly poignant for Little, drawing from her own life experiences. “Youth violence is a crucial issue, and we don’t often talk about it from the lens of young girls and how we’re taught to be tough as a survival mechanism,” Little shared with Variety. In reflecting on their transformative experience, she and Yorsh emphasized the importance of claiming agency and autonomy over their stories, stating, “Women tell the truth. I think we’re going to continue to do that.”

Berry articulated her support for the film, asserting, “I don’t think, as a woman, our first instinct is to fight. We’re very egalitarian. We’re nurturers of our families. More often than not, we’re willing to talk something out and find a peaceful resolution. That’s the difference between men and women. ‘Cowards’ beautifully expresses that.” WireImage



A Call for Relevant Narratives

The jury ultimately decided that the chosen narrative needed to present “a film on anti-violence, and a female way of dealing with violence was something that the world needs right now,” as Berry noted during the deliberation process.

King humorously recalled her initial reaction to the submission materials, saying, “I’ll be honest: when I first got the materials, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s homework? I thought we were just going to hear the pitch.’” However, the heartfelt stories and the women behind them reignited her passion for filmmaking, stating, “Each team’s omnipresent individuality gives her hope. At this age, you can definitely be jaded. We’re all going to hell in a handbag.” She expressed appreciation for the new generation of filmmakers, who are “marching to the beat of their own drum.”

King emphasized the value of grounding oneself in optimism, particularly in challenging times, correcting me, “In a great way.” Reflecting on her own career experiences, she acknowledged the importance of maintaining awareness of broader industry issues. “When you have experienced success, you can find yourself guilty of losing the peripheral. Having this experience reminds me that everything is not right in front of me.”