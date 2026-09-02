Adria Arjona Reveals Secrets Behind Onslaught and Andor

Adria Arjona is rapidly becoming a household name in Hollywood, balancing an impressive roster of projects, including the horror-thriller Onslaught directed by Adam Wingard, a mysterious role in James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Tomorrow set for 2025, and Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair. In addition to mainstream projects, Arjona has several indie films in the works and is poised for her long-anticipated role in Ed Brubaker’s Criminal series, based on his own Marvel/Image comic.

The Journey to Onslaught

When Arjona first met Wingard to discuss her character, Celeste—a traumatized former Army sniper—she arrived driving a 1979 Ford F-150. The director had envisioned her character with a similar vehicle, which may have contributed to her securing the role. Even after being cast, Arjona humorously attempted to have her bright orange truck featured in the film, although it presented lighting challenges on set.

Despite her truck’s challenges—it frequently broke down—Arjona drove it to the set in New Mexico. She often needed help from the transportation department to reach set on time. “I bought it on cars.com. I shouldn’t have. It was so cheap, and now half of my bank account has gone toward trying to fix this truck,” she shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “It finally runs, but when I was filming, it didn’t, so the transport department had to come pick me up a couple of times.”

Character Depth and Complexity

Celeste finds herself isolated in a trailer park, grappling with PTSD and separated from her seven-year-old daughter, Daisy. Their unexpected reunion coincides with a military experiment gone awry, forcing Celeste to safeguard her child from lethal super soldiers. Arjona describes the complexity of her character, emphasizing that Celeste’s journey is a deeply personal story of redemption.

The film showcases Celeste’s unique relationship with Daisy, who acts more like an adult than her mother. “We were both so tired of seeing the perfect mom, and we wanted to deconstruct that a little bit,” Arjona explains. “Celeste doesn’t have time for manners. She has a past that haunts her.”

Insights from the Set

The emotional weight of Celeste’s character led to some interesting creative choices. One of Arjona’s ideas involved her character’s coping mechanism—digging her ring into her forearm. “That was my idea,” she admits, explaining how pain serves as a comfort for veterans. “I watched a lot of interviews about vets who’ve gone on deployment, and pain is sort of their comfort. It’s where they feel at ease.”

In terms of practical scenes, Arjona faced challenges while filming an impressive shot where she spins a handgun’s cylinder in front of her weapon cache. “That shot was one of the hardest I’ve had to do. I had to nail it in three takes,” she recalls. After a mishap where a closer shot caused props to topple on her, she managed to deliver the perfect take just in time.

Looking Forward

Following her exciting role in Onslaught, Arjona will appear in Man of Tomorrow this summer. Her past collaboration with Gunn, who produced her debut film, The Belko Experiment, filled her with confidence on set. “It’s just so easy to step back onto a set with people that you feel familiar with because there’s already trust,” she shares.

Regarding her previous role in Andor, Arjona is enthusiastic but remains loyal to creator Tony Gilroy. “I’m the most loyal Gilroy there is. I respect what he’s created, and I love him dearly,” she says, hinting that while she’s open to further adventures, it must be under Gilroy’s guidance.