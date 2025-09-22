Actor Regrets Posing with Controversial Marilyn Manson

Emmy-nominated actor Chloë Sevigny has issued a public apology for a photo she shared on her social media, in which she posed alongside controversial musician Marilyn Manson. The picture, which included filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, sparked criticism due to the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct faced by Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner. Severing ties with the backlash, Sevigny expressed her remorse and clarified her state of mind at the time, shedding light on the implications of her actions.

Chloë Sevigny’s Apology

Following the sharing of the photo on her Instagram stories after the Prime Time Emmy Awards on September 14, Sevigny felt compelled to respond to negative comments from followers. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story.” Many critics voiced their concerns about her decision to appear with Manson, prompting her to clarify her intentions.

In a heartfelt response to a follower who questioned the appropriateness of the image, Sevigny stated, “I’m truly sorry – you’re absolutely right. We unexpectedly ran into MM and Jonas in the lobby of a hotel.” She further elaborated, admitting, “I’d had too much to drink and didn’t consider how inappropriate or hurtful it might be to be photographed with MM. I deeply regret the lapse in judgement.” Her words resonate with a deeper understanding of the gravity of the situation involving Manson.

The Controversy Surrounding Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including serious accusations from his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, who claimed in 2021 that he “horrifically abused” her for years. Manson has denied all allegations and, in 2022, initiated a defamation lawsuit against Wood and a friend, which was dismissed by a Los Angeles judge in May 2023. This case reflects a broader discourse about accountability and the complexities involved in allegations of abuse and misconduct.

In various legal battles, Manson’s past has come under scrutiny. A 2022 lawsuit from his former personal assistant, citing sexual assault, was discarded due to the statute of limitations. Similarly, a suit by ex-partner Ashley Morgan Smithline was dismissed after she couldn’t secure legal representation. However, the legal landscape shifted as Manson reached a settlement with two other accusers in 2023.

Media Attention and Future Implications

Sevigny’s incident has drawn heightened media attention not only due to her celebrity status but also because of the dark narrative surrounding Manson. The fallout from her photo is a vivid reminder of the current atmosphere regarding consent and allegations of misconduct within the entertainment industry. The implications of her apology may extend beyond personal reflection, contributing to ongoing discussions about public figures and their associations.

The controversy has led to increased scrutiny of both Sevigny and Manson, with many expressing a desire for accountability in how such relationships are perceived and represented. As the discourse continues, Sevigny’s apology stands as a critical moment, prompting reflections on celebrity behavior and the responsibilities of public figures in the age of social media.