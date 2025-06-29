Marilyn Manson’s U.K. Tour Faces Cancellation Due to Protests

Marilyn Manson’s controversial U.K. tour has hit a major roadblock with the cancellation of his tour opener in Brighton, England. This decision comes after significant protests both from local officials and online communities. As the artist prepared to launch his One Assassination Under God Tour, concertgoers are left in disappointment, but the choice reflects growing concerns over Manson’s presence in public venues amid past allegations.

Tour Opener Cancelled Amid Controversy

Initially set for October 29 at the Brighton Centre, Marilyn Manson’s Brighton show was canceled following a public outcry. Both online protests and intervention from a local MP contributed to the decision, affecting the start of Manson’s One Assassination Under God Tour. Ticketmaster has assured fans that refunds will be issued, as reported by The Guardian.

Background and Allegations

The cancellation comes in the wake of multiple allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner. A Rolling Stone exposé revealed accusations from more than a dozen women, including high-profile figures like Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco. Although Manson denies these allegations, and a Los Angeles investigation concluded earlier this year could not substantiate charges beyond a reasonable doubt, the shadow of these claims continues to impact his public appearances.

Public and Political Pressure

An online initiative, No Stage for Abusers, led demands for the Brighton Centre and the local council to cancel Manson’s show. Green Party MP Siân Berry furthered this effort with an open letter to Bella Sankey, highlighting the potential harm and community impact of hosting Manson in Brighton. Berry’s letter was supported by the Green Group of Councillors, Survivors Network, and the University of Sussex Students’ Union.

Further Implications

Following the Brighton decision, similar concerns have been raised about Manson’s planned performance at the Bournemouth International Centre. Millie Earl, leader of the BCP Council, cited the booking’s inconsistency with local values and community initiatives. She has requested that BH Live, the venue operator, reevaluate their decision to host Manson on October 31.

As the situation unfolds, Marilyn Manson’s U.K. tour opener cancellation highlights an ongoing conversation about public accountability and the weighted decisions of concert venues faced with backlash over artist controversies.